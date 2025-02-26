Clogged by Cuisine: Governor Chadchart Targets Restaurant Grease on Sukhumvit 5

Governor Chadchart explained that the same expert team, renowned for their stellar work on Sukhumvit 22, was at work today. Their investigation revealed that the primary culprit behind the blocked drains was none other than grease—presumably shed by local restaurants. He lamented that a major issue lies in the lax enforcement of regulations concerning wastewater disposal; many establishments are neglecting to install the legally mandated grease traps. “Every district must take this seriously and crack down on those street vendors irresponsibly dumping wastewater,” he asserted. He further noted that relying solely on officials to manually scoop out the grease is unsustainable. While deploying vacuum trucks might seem like a logical alternative, their use is restricted to nighttime operations to avoid severe traffic disruptions. For the time being, manual removal remains the only viable option.