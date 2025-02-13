Breaking Barriers: Novice Monks Join Bangkok’s Primary Schools Under New BMA Policy

The curriculum for novice monks follows the 2008 Basic Education Core Curriculum, but adjustments have been made to ensure compatibility with their monastic lifestyle and learning needs. Instruction is conducted through an inclusive education model, allowing novice monks to study alongside lay students while tailoring certain subjects to better suit their circumstances.

Currently, 250 schools in Bangkok are located within temple grounds, and 10 pilot schools have been selected to lead the initiative. These schools now accommodate 71 novice monk students, distributed as follows:

Wat Samian Nari School, Chatuchak District – 2 novice monks

Wat Ratchakrueh School, Thonburi District – 5 novice monks

Wat Pradu Chimphli School, Bangkok Yai District – 6 novice monks

Wat Nak Klang School, Bangkok Yai District – 38 novice monks

Wat Soi Thong School, Bang Sue District – 2 novice monks

Wat Khruehabodi (Chantrasatit) School, Bang Phlat District – 2 novice monks

Wat Ratchanatda School, Phra Nakhon District – 1 novice monk

Wat Saen Suk School, Min Buri District – 5 novice monks

Wat Bamphen Nuea School, Min Buri District – 1 novice monk

Wat Sarot School, Rat Burana District – 9 novice monks

While novice monks follow the same eight core learning areas as other students, some subjects have been adapted for practical reasons. For instance, at Wat Nak Klang School in Bangkok Yai, adjustments have been made to Physical Education and the Arts (Music & Performing Arts). Instead of active participation in sports or dance, lessons are conducted using demonstrations, written explanations, and simulated scenarios.

Similarly, assessment methods have been modified. Instead of practical examinations, novice monks are evaluated through written tests and theoretical assessments. These refinements ensure that they receive a well-rounded education while respecting their monastic commitments.

This initiative reflects Bangkok’s commitment to educational inclusivity, ensuring that novice monks can access quality education without barriers. As the project progresses, it is expected to serve as a model for other provinces looking to integrate religious students into mainstream education while preserving their cultural and spiritual identity.