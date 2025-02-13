Breaking Barriers: Novice Monks Join Bangkok’s Primary Schools Under New BMA Policy

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt chaired the second Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) department heads’ meeting of 2025, held at Phra Nakhon District, where officials reviewed the latest developments in inclusive education for novice monks in Bangkok’s public primary schools.
The BMA’s Education Department has been working closely with the Office of the Education Council Secretariat and the Legal Subcommittee, with discussions held at Wat Rama IX Golden Jubilee Temple on January 8, 2024. Among the key figures in these discussions were Prof. Tongthong Chandransu, a senior advisor to the Prime Minister, and Phra Ratchayanakavi (now elevated to Phra Thep Wacharayankavi), Assistant Abbot of Wat Rama IX. The central issue on the table was the interpretation of Supreme Sangha Council Order No. 1/2021, which addresses whether ordained monks and novices can study or take exams alongside lay students. The wording of the order had led some schools to deny admission to novice monks.
A resolution came on March 7, 2024, when the Education Council clarified that the order applies only to higher education and does not restrict novice monks from attending basic education programs. The Council issued an official directive (MOE 0304/W1505) to confirm that novice monks have the right to study in primary schools alongside lay students, provided that teaching methods accommodate their monastic status.
Following this, the Education Department, BMA convened a meeting on July 24, 2024, where the Bangkok school admissions committee approved the enrollment of novice monks in BMA public primary schools. A dedicated working group was established to develop inclusive learning guidelines, and by December 24, 2024, the committee formally adopted a policy allowing novice monks to be admitted to primary schools across the city. This policy was integrated into the BMA’s official 2025 school admissions regulations and formally communicated to all district offices on January 7, 2025.
The curriculum for novice monks follows the 2008 Basic Education Core Curriculum, but adjustments have been made to ensure compatibility with their monastic lifestyle and learning needs. Instruction is conducted through an inclusive education model, allowing novice monks to study alongside lay students while tailoring certain subjects to better suit their circumstances.
Currently, 250 schools in Bangkok are located within temple grounds, and 10 pilot schools have been selected to lead the initiative. These schools now accommodate 71 novice monk students, distributed as follows:
While novice monks follow the same eight core learning areas as other students, some subjects have been adapted for practical reasons. For instance, at Wat Nak Klang School in Bangkok Yai, adjustments have been made to Physical Education and the Arts (Music & Performing Arts). Instead of active participation in sports or dance, lessons are conducted using demonstrations, written explanations, and simulated scenarios.
Similarly, assessment methods have been modified. Instead of practical examinations, novice monks are evaluated through written tests and theoretical assessments. These refinements ensure that they receive a well-rounded education while respecting their monastic commitments.
This initiative reflects Bangkok’s commitment to educational inclusivity, ensuring that novice monks can access quality education without barriers. As the project progresses, it is expected to serve as a model for other provinces looking to integrate religious students into mainstream education while preserving their cultural and spiritual identity.