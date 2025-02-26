A New Chapter: Bangkok Opens Ram Inthra Learning Library

The space also serves as a quiet, full-of-tree co-working area, providing a much-needed retreat from the city’s bustle. Weekly events and learning sessions ensure that the library stays as interactive as it is informative, making it a vital resource for students, professionals, and lifelong learners alike.



The Ram Inthra Learning Library is located at Ram Inthra Sports Park, 141 Ram Inthra Soi 5, Anusawari, Bang Khen District, and operates on a schedule designed to accommodate early risers, evening scholars, and weekend readers.



• Tuesday – Saturday: 08:30 AM – 7:30 PM

• Sunday & Public Holidays: 09:00 AM – 5:00 PM

• Closed on Mondays



With its doors now open, the library stands as a reminder that even in the age of smartphones and fast-moving trends, there will always be a place for books, ideas, and the quiet pursuit of knowledge.