A New Chapter: Bangkok Opens Ram Inthra Learning Library

The Ram Inthra Learning Library, a newly opened public facility in Bang Khen District, is set to become a hub for education, creativity, and community connection.
At the official opening, Mr. Sanon Wangsrangboon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, welcomed H.E. Mrs. Anna Hammargren, Ambassador of Sweden to Thailand, along with officials from the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the Bang Khen District Office. Their visit underscored a shared commitment to expanding public access to knowledge in a rapidly modernizing city.
Housed in a refurbished two-story building inside Ram Inthra Sports Park, the library is more than just a collection of books—it is a reimagined learning space designed for the digital age. It features diverse reading materials, a dedicated children’s section, and a curated collection from the 2024 Bangkok Children's Picture Book Festival, supported by the Swedish Embassy.
The space also serves as a quiet, full-of-tree co-working area, providing a much-needed retreat from the city’s bustle. Weekly events and learning sessions ensure that the library stays as interactive as it is informative, making it a vital resource for students, professionals, and lifelong learners alike.
The Ram Inthra Learning Library is located at Ram Inthra Sports Park, 141 Ram Inthra Soi 5, Anusawari, Bang Khen District, and operates on a schedule designed to accommodate early risers, evening scholars, and weekend readers.
• Tuesday – Saturday: 08:30 AM – 7:30 PM
• Sunday & Public Holidays: 09:00 AM – 5:00 PM
• Closed on Mondays
With its doors now open, the library stands as a reminder that even in the age of smartphones and fast-moving trends, there will always be a place for books, ideas, and the quiet pursuit of knowledge.