This collaboration is part of a broader effort to address the ongoing PM2.5 air pollution crisis in the capital. The initiative involves the BMA, the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation, and Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd. Working together, these organizations aim to improve Bangkok’s air quality by deploying dry ice into the atmosphere. This method creates openings in the smog layer, enabling trapped particulate matter to disperse and enhancing air circulation.

Governor Chadchart expressed his gratitude to BIG for its generous contribution and lauded the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, including the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation and Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd. He underscored the importance of joint action to tackle the PM2.5 crisis, emphasizing the severe impacts of air pollution on public health, tourism, the economy, and society.

The initiative highlights the power of collaboration in tackling complex challenges like air pollution. While deploying dry ice into the atmosphere is a promising step forward, achieving lasting solutions requires a combination of institutional and individual efforts. Residents are encouraged to contribute by reducing open burning, ensuring their vehicles are well-maintained to minimize emissions, and using public transportation to help reduce traffic congestion and pollution.

The Governor commended the young scientists from the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation for their innovative contributions, noting that the initiative could be continued if proven effective.

