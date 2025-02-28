\"BMA Receives 300 Tons of Dry Ice for Royal Rainmaking Mission to Combat Urban Air Pollution\"

This collaboration is part of a broader effort to address the ongoing PM2.5 air pollution crisis in the capital. The initiative involves the BMA, the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation, and Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd. Working together, these organizations aim to improve Bangkok’s air quality by deploying dry ice into the atmosphere. This method creates openings in the smog layer, enabling trapped particulate matter to disperse and enhancing air circulation.
Governor Chadchart expressed his gratitude to BIG for its generous contribution and lauded the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, including the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation and Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd. He underscored the importance of joint action to tackle the PM2.5 crisis, emphasizing the severe impacts of air pollution on public health, tourism, the economy, and society.
The initiative highlights the power of collaboration in tackling complex challenges like air pollution. While deploying dry ice into the atmosphere is a promising step forward, achieving lasting solutions requires a combination of institutional and individual efforts. Residents are encouraged to contribute by reducing open burning, ensuring their vehicles are well-maintained to minimize emissions, and using public transportation to help reduce traffic congestion and pollution.
The Governor commended the young scientists from the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation for their innovative contributions, noting that the initiative could be continued if proven effective.
Mr. Rachen Sillaparaya, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation, highlighted that this is the first operation approved by Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd. for such air-quality missions. Coordination with Don Mueang Airport ensured the assignment of flight schedules, with operations planned for 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. These missions aim to significantly reduce PM2.5 levels and restore cleaner air for Bangkok residents.
Mr. Thalerngsak Phathong, Executive Vice President (Regional Air Traffic Service) of Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd., reaffirmed his organization’s support by granting flight permissions within inner Bangkok until April 2025. This allowance aims to address pollutant accumulation during periods of atmospheric stagnation.
The event was attended by several prominent figures, including Dr. Wantanee Wattana, Permanent Secretary of the BMA; Mr. Pornphrom Vikitsreth, Advisor to the Bangkok Governor and Sustainability Executive for Bangkok; and Mr. Chatree Watanakhajorn, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the BMA. Representatives from the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation and Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd. were also present.
This collaborative initiative symbolizes a critical step toward a cleaner, healthier Bangkok, with stakeholders and citizens working together to combat air pollution.