BMA Strictly Enforces Particulate Matter Reduction Measuresby Inspecting Black Smoke Public Buses to Reduce PM2.5 Emissions at the Source

The inspections were carried out at BMTA’s Zone 4 Depot on Sathupradit, Ratchadaphisek Road, Yannawa District, as part of ongoing efforts to combat PM2.5 air pollution in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces.
The team inspected five buses, finding four to be within the legal limit for black smoke emissions, while one exceeded the standard threshold of 30% opacity. The BMTA has been directed to address the issue before allowing the non-compliant bus to service.
“Even the four buses that passed the standard still emitted visible ‘white smoke,’ which contributes to air pollution. While these buses meet the current legal limit of 30% opacity, this is far from ideal. In the short term, we aim to tighten regulations by reducing the opacity threshold to around 15%. In the long term, we hope the BMTA’s plan to transition to electric vehicles (EVs) will materialize, as it would significantly reduce Bangkok’s air pollution,” Pornphrom said.