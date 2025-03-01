Bangkok Launches Crackdown on E-Cigarettes Near Schools, Aiming for 100% Smoke-Free Zones

The move comes amid growing concerns over the increased accessibility of e-cigarettes to children, particularly through online platforms.

Associate Professor Thavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, presided over the Bangkok Narcotics Suppression and Prevention Operations Centre (BMA-NSOC) meeting on February 25th, 2025, where the ambitious plan was unveiled.

The meeting, held at the Nopparat Room, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha) and via video conference, focused on bolstering collaborative efforts to combat drug-related issues across the capital.

Key agenda items included updates on various anti-drug programmes, such as a TikTok-based creative media competition aimed at raising awareness, and the latest drug situation reports within Bangkok.

Progress reports were also presented on the city’s social rehabilitation centre, budget disbursements, community strengthening projects, and the ongoing monitoring of kratom, cannabis, and e-cigarette trends.

