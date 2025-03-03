Bangkok\'s Sports Facilities See 17% Surge in Usage with Over 11 Million Visits in 2024

( February 26, 2025) —The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has reported a significant increase in the use of the city's sports facilities, with more than 11 million visits recorded in 2024, representing a 17% rise from the previous year, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.
Mr.Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, BMA spokesperson, revealed that the administration has made the promotion and support of public spaces for exercise, relaxation and creative activities a key priority for residents of all ages.
"In 2024, the BMA invested over 490 million baht in improving the physical condition of sports pitches, sports centres, recreation centres and public areas," Mr Aekvarunyoo said. "We are delighted that the public has shown such keen interest, particularly at the Benjakitti Sports Centre, which serves people of all ages, especially office workers in the Asoke-Sukhumvit-Khlong Toei area, where we see over 30,000 users per month."
The spokesperson noted that many sports facilities are now fully booked online every day, reflecting growing public enthusiasm for physical activities.
To build on this success, the BMA has allocated a further budget of over 353 million baht for 2025 to make additional improvements to sports pitches, sports centres, recreation centres and public areas across the capital.
The Culture, Sports, and Tourism Department oversees a comprehensive network of sports and recreation centres offering a diverse range of activities and services. These include traditional sports such as football, futsal, tennis, badminton, table tennis, takraw, sepak takraw, swimming, Thai boxing, volleyball, basketball and petanque.
The facilities also cater to emerging and trendy activities including teqball, skateboarding, pickleball, spinning bikes, taekwondo, aerobics, water aerobics, ballroom dancing, gymnastics, yoga, woodball, and bodyweight training.
Water enthusiasts can enjoy sailing, windsurfing, stand-up paddleboarding, pedal boats and kayaking, while those seeking gentler exercise can participate in tai chi, walking and running programmes.
"The BMA aims to ensure that Bangkok residents enjoy robust physical and mental health, with accessible public spaces near their homes to promote well-being without impacting their living costs," Mr. Aekvarunyoo explained. "This popularity will drive the BMA to further development, making Bangkok a liveable city for everyone."
Bangkok residents and visitors can access services at 14 sports centres and 35 recreation centres throughout the city.
Details and bookings can be managed through the CSTD Smart Member application, available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/th/app/cstd-smart-member/id1642670243
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=go.th.bangkok.cstd&fbclid=IwY2xjawIrjDNleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHZyRjXGSNXBCCnaUHte8vyq7pLZjTyZxnqS49ZRh1lhrWdpDCUaQBOZj7Q_aem_jFx0RdHvcL_zz8q9ddhV9w
The digital booking system has proven highly successful, with the application now boasting over 208,867 user accounts. The Benjakitti Sports Centre alone has received 68,340 bookings, while the total number of bookings across all service centres has exceeded 1,075,629.