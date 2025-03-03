Bangkok\'s Sports Facilities See 17% Surge in Usage with Over 11 Million Visits in 2024

( February 26, 2025) —The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has reported a significant increase in the use of the city's sports facilities, with more than 11 million visits recorded in 2024, representing a 17% rise from the previous year, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.

Mr.Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, BMA spokesperson, revealed that the administration has made the promotion and support of public spaces for exercise, relaxation and creative activities a key priority for residents of all ages.

"In 2024, the BMA invested over 490 million baht in improving the physical condition of sports pitches, sports centres, recreation centres and public areas," Mr Aekvarunyoo said. "We are delighted that the public has shown such keen interest, particularly at the Benjakitti Sports Centre, which serves people of all ages, especially office workers in the Asoke-Sukhumvit-Khlong Toei area, where we see over 30,000 users per month."

The spokesperson noted that many sports facilities are now fully booked online every day, reflecting growing public enthusiasm for physical activities.

