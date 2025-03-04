Bangkok Governor discusses Japanese ministry in environmental development

The discussion between the ministry and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) covered three topics: 1. Achievement of the City-to-City Collaboration between Bangkok and Yokohama, supported by the Japanese Environment Ministry; 2. Green building project and study on the replacement of high-efficiency air conditioners in BMA buildings; 3. BMA’s requirements for cooperation under the second phase of the City-to-City Collaboration (2025-2027).
For the second phase of the City-to-City Collaboration for Zero-Carbon Society between Bangkok and Yokohama, Bangkok Governor has emphasised the importance of turning concepts into actions to achieve tangible results, especially in developing Bangkok into a solar cell metropolis, promoting the use of electric vehicles, developing cable transport system and waste management.
BMA executives who came to welcome the delegation from Japanese Environment Ministry at Amorn Piman Room in Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha) in Phra Nakhon district included Assoc. Prof. Wisanu Subsompon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok; Pornphrom Vikitsreth, Adviser to Governor of Bangkok and Chief Sustainability Officer; Thosapol Supharee, Deputy Director-General of the Environment Department; and executives from the International Affairs Office.
Meanwhile, the Japanese delegation included: 1. Hama Ichiro, Assistant Director International Strategy Division, Global Environment Bureau; 2. Iki Noriaki, Researcher of International Strategy Division, Global Environment Bureau; 3. Osawa Yurie, First Secretary, Embassy of Japan to Thailand; 4. Kato Makoto, Member, Board of Directors/General Manager, Overseas Environmental Cooperation Centre, Japan (OECC); 5. Kuromizu Kimihiro, Urban Specialist, OECC; 6. Bubpachart Pongtearasarn, Project Secretary, OECC; 7. Jantima Pipitsoontorn, Project Assistant, OECC.