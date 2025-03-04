Bangkok Governor discusses Japanese ministry in environmental development

BMA executives who came to welcome the delegation from Japanese Environment Ministry at Amorn Piman Room in Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha) in Phra Nakhon district included Assoc. Prof. Wisanu Subsompon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok; Pornphrom Vikitsreth, Adviser to Governor of Bangkok and Chief Sustainability Officer; Thosapol Supharee, Deputy Director-General of the Environment Department; and executives from the International Affairs Office.

Meanwhile, the Japanese delegation included: 1. Hama Ichiro, Assistant Director International Strategy Division, Global Environment Bureau; 2. Iki Noriaki, Researcher of International Strategy Division, Global Environment Bureau; 3. Osawa Yurie, First Secretary, Embassy of Japan to Thailand; 4. Kato Makoto, Member, Board of Directors/General Manager, Overseas Environmental Cooperation Centre, Japan (OECC); 5. Kuromizu Kimihiro, Urban Specialist, OECC; 6. Bubpachart Pongtearasarn, Project Secretary, OECC; 7. Jantima Pipitsoontorn, Project Assistant, OECC.