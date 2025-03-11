Bangkok Governor pledges to revitalise Bang Bon district\'s landscape

Chadchart went on to say that the Ekkachai-Bang Bon Road is not clean at all, promising that BMA will boost the cleanliness of this road further.

For Kamnan Maen Road which has been raised, we have listened to problems among community locals including drainage pipes and canal dredging, so we will expedite the process as quickly as possible, he said.

He noted that many people from neighbouring countries live in the Bang Bon district, saying that he wants children to be able to study in Thailand’s education system because migrant workers are crucial for the country's development.

“When they enroll, we will instill a love for the country and further develop society,” he said.

The 12th “Governor’s Survey (Part 2)” activity in Bang Bon district started at 9.00 a.m. The Governor of Bangkok and his team participated in an activity to grow yellow trumpetbush trees in the garden on Kanchanaphisek Road (Hoo Chang 2) in front of Bangpakok 8 Hospital.

This activity is a part of the BMA project to grow 1 million trees to expand the green area and dust barrier, as well as increase shade and beauty for the garden.

As of March 8, 2025, 8.00 a.m., several agencies have joined to grow 1.64 million trees, and 1.42 million trees have been planted. Of them, 25,958 trees have been grown in the Bang Bon district. Interested people can follow the progress or join in the tree planting project on the website https://tree.bangkok.go.th/.

The Governor of Bangkok and his team inspected clogged fat in the drainage manhole at Ekkachai Fresh Market on Bang Bon 1 Road.

The team listened to problems among locals in the Soi Kamnan Maen 13 community, where consumer goods have been delivered to three vulnerable persons. They also visited the Khlong Bang Phran Pattana community and handed out consumer goods to two vulnerable persons.

The Governor of Bangkok’s team inspected the project to improve traffic on Phraya Monthat Road’s extension to Kanchanaphisek Road, and visited Phraya Monthat Ratchasi Phichit School to hear the presentation of the school's educational innovation (Education Sandbox).

The school under BMA has implemented educational innovation in organising learning courses and boosting teachers’ potential in a context that meets its needs.

At 1 p.m., The Governor of Bangkok and his team went to Bang Khun Thian area to inspect clogged fat in the drainage manhole in front of a noodle restaurant, and PM2.5 pollution from the cement plant of Nam Heng Concrete (1992).

The team inspected clogged fat in the drainage manhole at the entrance of Soi Ekachai 89/0 in front of the steak restaurant. The inspection was also conducted at the public park commemorating His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great’s seventh cycle birthday (Bang Bon) or Suan 9 Noen Dern Tam Roi Por, including its gym, swimming pool and fitness room.

The Governor of Bangkok’s team visited the Ban Mankong Wimanthong community and provided consumer goods to two vulnerable groups. The team then inspected traffic issues on the Ekkachai Road interchange with Kanchanaphisek Road.

