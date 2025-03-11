Bangkok Governor pledges to revitalise Bang Bon district\'s landscape

Attended the activity included Narongsak Muangsiri, a Member of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council, Bang Bon district, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) executives, as well as executives, civil servants and officials of the Bang Bon District Office and and relevant agencies.
Governor Chadchart said today’s survey in the Bang Bon district mainly focused on traffic issues because no electric train service was available in the area. He outlined areas with traffic problems, including the Ekkachai-Bang Bon-Kanchanaphisek route, and Bang Bon 5 Road intersecting with the Ekkachai-Bang Bon route, which should be improved.
Today, we visited up to 20 markets which serve as trading areas for vendors from Ratchaburi and Phetchaburi who bring their products to sell in Bang Bon district, he explained. “We also inspected the drain pipes at markets and restaurants, which need to be dredged before the rainy season.”
The Governor noted that BMA has a project to make sure that restaurants or food outlets should install grease traps under the City Hall’s regulation on restaurant and food outlet BE 2565 (2022).
The project aims to attract at least 5,000 participating venues in 50 districts across Bangkok or 100 venues per district, he said, adding that officials will inspect and complete the project by March. He also urged all stores to install grease traps by May and strictly undergo the regulation, warning that violators would face punishment under the law.
“Fat could clog the drainage manhole within a week, and it could affect water drainage. So we need to help together on this issue,” he said, adding that any people who see clogged fat should report the issue via the Traffy Fondue platform so the BMA can take action effectively.
He added that stores at Ekkachai Fresh Market were undergoing BMA regulation during the morning survey.
Chadchart went on to say that the Ekkachai-Bang Bon Road is not clean at all, promising that BMA will boost the cleanliness of this road further.
For Kamnan Maen Road which has been raised, we have listened to problems among community locals including drainage pipes and canal dredging, so we will expedite the process as quickly as possible, he said.
He noted that many people from neighbouring countries live in the Bang Bon district, saying that he wants children to be able to study in Thailand’s education system because migrant workers are crucial for the country's development.
“When they enroll, we will instill a love for the country and further develop society,” he said.
The 12th “Governor’s Survey (Part 2)” activity in Bang Bon district started at 9.00 a.m. The Governor of Bangkok and his team participated in an activity to grow yellow trumpetbush trees in the garden on Kanchanaphisek Road (Hoo Chang 2) in front of Bangpakok 8 Hospital.
This activity is a part of the BMA project to grow 1 million trees to expand the green area and dust barrier, as well as increase shade and beauty for the garden.
As of March 8, 2025, 8.00 a.m., several agencies have joined to grow 1.64 million trees, and 1.42 million trees have been planted. Of them, 25,958 trees have been grown in the Bang Bon district. Interested people can follow the progress or join in the tree planting project on the website https://tree.bangkok.go.th/.
The Governor of Bangkok and his team inspected clogged fat in the drainage manhole at Ekkachai Fresh Market on Bang Bon 1 Road.
The team listened to problems among locals in the Soi Kamnan Maen 13 community, where consumer goods have been delivered to three vulnerable persons. They also visited the Khlong Bang Phran Pattana community and handed out consumer goods to two vulnerable persons.
The Governor of Bangkok’s team inspected the project to improve traffic on Phraya Monthat Road’s extension to Kanchanaphisek Road, and visited Phraya Monthat Ratchasi Phichit School to hear the presentation of the school's educational innovation (Education Sandbox).
The school under BMA has implemented educational innovation in organising learning courses and boosting teachers’ potential in a context that meets its needs.
At 1 p.m., The Governor of Bangkok and his team went to Bang Khun Thian area to inspect clogged fat in the drainage manhole in front of a noodle restaurant, and PM2.5 pollution from the cement plant of Nam Heng Concrete (1992).
The team inspected clogged fat in the drainage manhole at the entrance of Soi Ekachai 89/0 in front of the steak restaurant. The inspection was also conducted at the public park commemorating His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great’s seventh cycle birthday (Bang Bon) or Suan 9 Noen Dern Tam Roi Por, including its gym, swimming pool and fitness room.
The Governor of Bangkok’s team visited the Ban Mankong Wimanthong community and provided consumer goods to two vulnerable groups. The team then inspected traffic issues on the Ekkachai Road interchange with Kanchanaphisek Road.
