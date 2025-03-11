Ekkamai Pocket Park to boost Bangkok's green space

TUESDAY, MARCH 11, 2025

(March 8, 2025, 8.30 a.m.) Jakkapan Piwngam, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, oversaw the project to improve the Ekkamai Pocket Park in Watthana district on Saturday.

The project, overseen by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Environment Department, aligns with the Governor of Bangkok's policy to promote a healthier environment and improve the well-being of residents.

Pajariya Mahakanjana, Director of the Environment Department’s Public Park Division and the department’s contractors, have joined the inspection and provided information.

The Deputy Governor of Bangkok has ordered the Environment Department to adjust the park design to match the landscape, and improve areas to be consistent with the landscape and budget.

Also, the department has been ordered to implement guidelines to fix the public utility system and underground reinforced concrete structure that caused a delay in construction.

