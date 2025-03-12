BMA revamps landscape on both sides of Mahachak Road

The operation covered both sides of Mahachak Road, starting from Luang Road to Charoen Krung Road in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, and from Charoen Krung Road to Anuwong Road in Samphanthawong district.
Joining the survey included Anuchit Pipitkul, Director of City Law Enforcement Department, Petch Phumma, Director of Pom Prap Sattru Phai District, executives, civil servants and officers from Pom Prap Sattru Phai and Samphanthawong district offices, City Law Enforcement Department, Drainage and Sewerage Department and relevant agencies.
Deputy Governor Chakkaphan said the morning survey focused on cleaning pedestrian roads and drainpipes on both sides of Mahachak Road, starting from Luang Road to Charoen Krung Road in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, and from Charoen Krung Road to Anuwong Road in Samphanthawong district.
This operation aimed to improve landscape and environment in the area, ensure cleanliness and orderliness on pedestrian roads, and facilitate citizens and travelers on travelling.
Both sides of Mahachak Road from Luang Road to Charoen Krung Road in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district have been cleaned. District officials also surveyed manhole covers on pedestrian roads and traffic surfaces and replaced damaged ones with new covers.
Officials opened manholes and found a large amount of debris that obstructed water drainage. Initially, they removed the debris, checked the water flow, and contacted the Drainage and Sewerage Department to deploy vacuum trucks to remove large amounts of mud and sediment.
They also demolished cement foundations of unused utilities to ensure they will not obstruct pedestrians. Additionally, store operators have been ordered to avoid placing items outside their areas for smooth cleaning of pedestrian roads and drainpipes.
Deputy Governor Chakkaphan went on to say that the cleaning of pedestrian roads and drainpipes on Mahachak Road from Charoen Krung Road to Anuwong Road in Samphanthawong district was kicked off on March 3, 2025.
Samphanthawong District Office has ordered store operators to remove items, roof structure and stalls that extended to pedestrian roads and demolished cement foundations of unused utilities there.
Shops selling a la carte food located along the fence of Wat Chakrawat Ratchawat have been removed from the area, so the district office have removed waste clogged in drainpipes, cleaned fat and unpleasant odor on pedestrian roads, and removed obstacles there.
The district office also arranged drainpipes and electrical wires, surveyed manhole covers on pedestrian roads and traffic surfaces, replaced them with new ones for those damaged, and checked water flow.
The Drainage and Sewerage Department’s vacuum trucks have removed mud and sediment clogged in a water tank between Mahachak and Anuwong roads. District offices, meanwhile, will clean and remove waste in drainpipes from today (March 10), expecting to take five to seven days to complete.
The operation on Mahachak Road followed citizen complaints through the Traffy Fondue application, including store operators placing items, installing roofs and extending stalls onto pedestrian roads, causing people to be at risk of accidents from cars or motorcycles while walking on the road surface.
As the area is not permitted to be a public trading area, district offices issued an announcement on March 1, which will come into effect from April 1 onwards. Violators would face legal actions.
The announcement prevents people from cooking, selling or distributing goods, installing, drying, or hanging items in public areas. It also bans motorists from buying goods from suppliers or distributors on both sides of Mahachak Road from Charoen Krung to Anuwong roads.
(Chirathakom, Public Relations Office, report)