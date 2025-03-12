BMA revamps landscape on both sides of Mahachak Road

Deputy Governor Chakkaphan went on to say that the cleaning of pedestrian roads and drainpipes on Mahachak Road from Charoen Krung Road to Anuwong Road in Samphanthawong district was kicked off on March 3, 2025.

Samphanthawong District Office has ordered store operators to remove items, roof structure and stalls that extended to pedestrian roads and demolished cement foundations of unused utilities there.

Shops selling a la carte food located along the fence of Wat Chakrawat Ratchawat have been removed from the area, so the district office have removed waste clogged in drainpipes, cleaned fat and unpleasant odor on pedestrian roads, and removed obstacles there.

The district office also arranged drainpipes and electrical wires, surveyed manhole covers on pedestrian roads and traffic surfaces, replaced them with new ones for those damaged, and checked water flow.

The Drainage and Sewerage Department’s vacuum trucks have removed mud and sediment clogged in a water tank between Mahachak and Anuwong roads. District offices, meanwhile, will clean and remove waste in drainpipes from today (March 10), expecting to take five to seven days to complete.

The operation on Mahachak Road followed citizen complaints through the Traffy Fondue application, including store operators placing items, installing roofs and extending stalls onto pedestrian roads, causing people to be at risk of accidents from cars or motorcycles while walking on the road surface.

As the area is not permitted to be a public trading area, district offices issued an announcement on March 1, which will come into effect from April 1 onwards. Violators would face legal actions.

The announcement prevents people from cooking, selling or distributing goods, installing, drying, or hanging items in public areas. It also bans motorists from buying goods from suppliers or distributors on both sides of Mahachak Road from Charoen Krung to Anuwong roads.

(Chirathakom, Public Relations Office, report)