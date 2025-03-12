BMA, relevant agencies to address collapsed pedestrian road in long term

Initially, Phaya Thai District Office has set up steel fences around the area to prevent any danger and ensure safety among travellers there.

The Department of Highways, meanwhile, will close the hole with steel plates and inform the contractor to repair the pedestrian road within a week.

Aekvarunyoo said victims affected by collapsed pedestrian road can request compensation with Phaya Thai District Office or Department of Highways. BMA will accelerate discussion with the Department of Highways to seek ways to prevent and solve such problems that may occur again in the long term, he added.

#BMA #Bangkok #9GuidingPrinciples9Good #GoodSafety #pedestrianroad #collapse #accident