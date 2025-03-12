BMA, relevant agencies to address collapsed pedestrian road in long term

His remark followed an incident when a pedestrian road along Vibhavadi Rangsit Road near Sutthisan Pumping Station collapsed on Sunday. The incident took place near Sutthisan Intersection in Phaya Thai district.
Phaya Thai District Office, Department of Highways and Metropolitan Waterworks Authority have surveyed the scene and found an approximately 2.50 metres wide, 3 metres long and 1 metre deep hole on the pedestrian road improved by the Department of Highways.
Initially, Phaya Thai District Office has set up steel fences around the area to prevent any danger and ensure safety among travellers there.
The Department of Highways, meanwhile, will close the hole with steel plates and inform the contractor to repair the pedestrian road within a week.
Aekvarunyoo said victims affected by collapsed pedestrian road can request compensation with Phaya Thai District Office or Department of Highways. BMA will accelerate discussion with the Department of Highways to seek ways to prevent and solve such problems that may occur again in the long term, he added.
#BMA #Bangkok #9GuidingPrinciples9Good #GoodSafety #pedestrianroad #collapse #accident