Governor\'s Survey (Part 2) kicked off in Chatuchak district

The survey focused on following the Chatuchak District Office’s operations, as well as listening to the office’s problems and difficulties to ensure that operations will run smoothly, efficiently and successfully as planned.

The Governor of Bangkok has instructed the District Office and relevant agencies to accelerate dealing with issues and complaints from communities, as well as speeding up pipe dredging to be ready for flooding in the upcoming rainfall.

Agencies have also been ordered to inspect locations for setting up CCTV cameras and lights in communities as per request to boost safety among people.