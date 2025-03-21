Governor's Survey (Part 2) kicked off in Chatuchak district

(March 15, 2025)—Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, kicked off the 13th “Governor's Survey (Part 2)” in Chatuchak district on Saturday.

The survey focused on following the Chatuchak District Office’s operations, as well as listening to the office’s problems and difficulties to ensure that operations will run smoothly, efficiently and successfully as planned. 

The Governor of Bangkok has instructed the District Office and relevant agencies to accelerate dealing with issues and complaints from communities, as well as speeding up pipe dredging to be ready for flooding in the upcoming rainfall.

Agencies have also been ordered to inspect locations for setting up CCTV cameras and lights in communities as per request to boost safety among people.

Additionally, the Governor of Bangkok has talked with people who participated in community activities like aerobic dance and monthly flea market. He greeted people, joined aerobic dance and purchased community goods.

The Governor of Bangkok vowed to support community activities ranging from children to the elderly so they would have more space to learn, relax, and do activities that fit their interests.

The pledge also covers expanding green spaces to ensure that people will have a better quality of life and live together in society happily.


The Governor's Survey (Part 2) in Chatuchak district included:

  • An activity to grow trees at 15-Minute Park along the Prem Prachakon Canal (near the Public Works Department’s construction and restoration centre 6).
  • A visit at Thai Cement Village’s book house.
  • Follow up issues on setting up lights along the Prem Prachakon Canal, CCTV cameras, garbage disposal station, speed bumps and bridges across Prem Prachakon Canal (based on the Governor’s Survey Part 1), visit Prem Prachakon flea market community, community’s vegetable plots and community waste sorting plant, and provide consumer goods to vulnerable groups at Pracha Ruamjai 1 community.
  • Visit a project to adopt digital technology to boost security and develop a smart city system in Chatuchak district on Soi Lad Prao 10 and 12.
  • Check complaints on water stagnation at the entrance and exit of the DENIM Jatujak project on Soi Vibhavadi Rangsit 3.

  • Listen to a report on Prachaniwet School’s implementation of the education policy.
  • Inspect issues on road improvement and drainage pipe dredging (end of the alley) on Soi Phahonyothin 49.
  • Visit the community and provide consumer goods to vulnerable groups in the community behind the Royal Thai Army’s Chemical Department.
  • Provide consumer goods to vulnerable groups, listen to people’s problems and visit exercise activities by the community behind the Chemical Department and Senanikhom Canal 2 community.
  • Inspect dust-free classrooms, sand pit to support child development, and early childhood development activities at the Early Childhood Development Centre, Post Engineer Department.
  • Investigate complaints on accelerating repair of the pedestrian road on Soi Phahonyothin 34, Senanikhom Subdistrict.
  • Investigate complaints about a mala restaurant in Soi Ngamwongwan 64 releasing mala soup and food waste into the drainage pipe, causing a disturbing smell.

