Governor\'s Survey (Part 2) kicked off in Chatuchak district

The survey focused on following the Chatuchak District Office’s operations, as well as listening to the office’s problems and difficulties to ensure that operations will run smoothly, efficiently and successfully as planned.
The Governor of Bangkok has instructed the District Office and relevant agencies to accelerate dealing with issues and complaints from communities, as well as speeding up pipe dredging to be ready for flooding in the upcoming rainfall.
Agencies have also been ordered to inspect locations for setting up CCTV cameras and lights in communities as per request to boost safety among people.
Additionally, the Governor of Bangkok has talked with people who participated in community activities like aerobic dance and monthly flea market. He greeted people, joined aerobic dance and purchased community goods.
The Governor of Bangkok vowed to support community activities ranging from children to the elderly so they would have more space to learn, relax, and do activities that fit their interests.
The pledge also covers expanding green spaces to ensure that people will have a better quality of life and live together in society happily.
The Governor's Survey (Part 2) in Chatuchak district included:
