Bangkok\'s Pedestrian Revolution: New Sidewalk Standards Advance, Over 700 Kilometres Completed

Mr. Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, spokesperson for the BMA, recently led a delegation of journalists to inspect the progress of the new standard sidewalk improvements at Phran Nok Market, Bangkok Noi District, and Itsaraphap MRT Station, Bangkok Yai District.
The project, which aims to deliver 1,000 kilometres of high-quality footpaths by 2026, is now over 70% complete. By April 2025, 87 routes, totalling 774 kilometres, will have been upgraded, with further work ongoing. The BMA has prioritised this initiative due to the high volume of pedestrian traffic, with 58.2% of Bangkok residents using footpaths to access public transport, averaging 800 metres in ten minutes.
This contrasts with the 31.2% who rely on private vehicles. The BMA’s plan includes enhanced connectivity to the electric train network, covering 11 routes, 297 stations, and 466.1 kilometres, based on the “First & Last Mile” concept.
Key routes such as Itsaraphap Road, Phet Kasem Road, Charoen Krung Road, and Charan Sanit Wong Road are included in these improvements.
“The creation of accessible, high-quality footpaths is a core policy of the Bangkok Governor,” stated Mr. Aekvarunyoo. “Improved footpaths contribute to flood prevention, unclogging drainage systems through our ‘Defeat Fat, Prevent Floods’ campaign, promoting public health, enhancing public transport usage, ensuring pedestrian and motorist safety, and ultimately, creating a more aesthetically pleasing city.”
During the inspection of the 4-kilometre stretch on Itsaraphap Road, which links Thonburi, Bangkok Yai, and Bangkok Noi districts, journalists witnessed the implementation of the new standards. Commencing on 18 June 2024, the project is scheduled for completion by April 2025.
The upgrades feature enhanced stability, strength, and safety, incorporating Universal Design principles for all users. Unique manhole covers, reflecting the local identity of each district, along with non-slip surfaces, improved lighting, and repositioned street furniture, are key elements.
The reorganisation of street vendors at Phran Nok Market, with 181 registered vendors operating between 6:00 AM and 8:00 PM, has also been addressed, with traders relocated to designated areas within the market and new locations.
The BMA employs three approaches to footpath improvement: complete reconstruction, urgent repairs to damaged areas, and innovative adaptations tailored to specific locations. Art is integrated into manhole cover designs to reflect local heritage. Reconstruction utilises two methods: tiled surfaces with 10-centimetre reinforced concrete bases in high-traffic city centre areas, and asphalt paving in less congested suburban locations.
Redundant street furniture is removed to widen footpaths, and drainage systems are being converted from vertical to horizontal channels to improve flood management.
Entrance and exit heights are being levelled with footpath surfaces for improved accessibility.
Since commencing in 2023 with 250 kilometres across 16 routes, the project has expanded to 332 kilometres across 30 routes in 2024, and 192 kilometres across 41 routes in 2025. The BMA aims to exceed 1,000 kilometres of upgraded footpaths by 2026.
The BMA is guided by five key approaches: addressing complaints through Traffy Fondue, developing the 500-kilometre BKK Trail, ensuring high-quality footpaths within a 500-metre radius of electric train stations, improving high-traffic areas based on heat-map data, and restoring areas affected by utility works.
Key Features of the New Sidewalk Standards:
The BMA’s Rapid Response Units (BEST), under the Public Works Department and district offices, address damaged footpaths promptly. Public reporting via Traffy Fondue is encouraged.
“Standardised, high-quality footpaths enhance convenience and safety, connecting residents and improving the quality of life in Bangkok,” concluded Mr. Aekvarunyoo.