Bangkok\'s Pedestrian Revolution: New Sidewalk Standards Advance, Over 700 Kilometres Completed

Mr. Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, spokesperson for the BMA, recently led a delegation of journalists to inspect the progress of the new standard sidewalk improvements at Phran Nok Market, Bangkok Noi District, and Itsaraphap MRT Station, Bangkok Yai District.

The project, which aims to deliver 1,000 kilometres of high-quality footpaths by 2026, is now over 70% complete. By April 2025, 87 routes, totalling 774 kilometres, will have been upgraded, with further work ongoing. The BMA has prioritised this initiative due to the high volume of pedestrian traffic, with 58.2% of Bangkok residents using footpaths to access public transport, averaging 800 metres in ten minutes.

This contrasts with the 31.2% who rely on private vehicles. The BMA’s plan includes enhanced connectivity to the electric train network, covering 11 routes, 297 stations, and 466.1 kilometres, based on the “First & Last Mile” concept.

Key routes such as Itsaraphap Road, Phet Kasem Road, Charoen Krung Road, and Charan Sanit Wong Road are included in these improvements.

“The creation of accessible, high-quality footpaths is a core policy of the Bangkok Governor,” stated Mr. Aekvarunyoo. “Improved footpaths contribute to flood prevention, unclogging drainage systems through our ‘Defeat Fat, Prevent Floods’ campaign, promoting public health, enhancing public transport usage, ensuring pedestrian and motorist safety, and ultimately, creating a more aesthetically pleasing city.”

During the inspection of the 4-kilometre stretch on Itsaraphap Road, which links Thonburi, Bangkok Yai, and Bangkok Noi districts, journalists witnessed the implementation of the new standards. Commencing on 18 June 2024, the project is scheduled for completion by April 2025.

