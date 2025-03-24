BMA reveals significant progress in improving Khlong Toei landscape

This update comes after the Khlong Toei District Office announced the suspension of commercial activities in the area from March 17, 2025, to improve pedestrian paths along Ratchadapisek Road, extending to Rama IV and Suthon Kosa Roads.
From Wednesday to Thursday (March 20-21, 2025), the Public Works Department demolished the old pedestrian pathways and temporarily repaired the damaged sections.
The Drainage and Sewerage Department will then inspect the water pits and drainage pipes to plan the replacement of the old drainage system, connecting the existing water pits to the new pipes.
Work to lay the new drainage pipes will begin in April 2025, with the goal of completing it before the pedestrian path improvement project.
In June 2025, the Public Works Department will start landscape improvements along Ratchadapisek Road, continuing to Rama IV and Suthon Kosa Roads, with a 120-day timeline for completion. The improvements aim to enhance pedestrian travel and ensure safety.
