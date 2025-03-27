BMA launches 3rd Bangkok Street Performer Festival at Siam Square

The opening ceremony at Siam Square Walking Street in Pathumwan district was attended by executives from the Culture, Sports and Tourism Department, and relevant agencies.
Sanon said the Bangkok Street Performer Project was initiated with the goal of making Bangkok a more livable city for everyone. The initiative aims to transform public spaces into hubs for music and performing arts while responding to the needs of street performers.
With support from both public and private sector networks, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has been working to provide spaces where artists can showcase their talents and earn a living through busking.
Currently, more than 40 designated busking locations have been established across the capital, such as the Chatuchak Market, Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, Yaowarat, Minburi Market and Tha Chang Pier.
The Deputy Governor expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in creating opportunities for talented Thai artists who lack performance spaces. He encouraged the public to enjoy the festival without charge, support their favourite artists, and embrace Bangkok’s vibrant city life.
BMA hopes everyone will be happy and is striving to make Bangkok a livable city for all, he added.
The Bangkok Street Performer Festival under the theme “Siam Square Walking Street for All” came after a collaboration between BMA and Property Management of Chulalongkorn University, in partnership with the Bangkok street performer networks, Thai Media Fund, Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Department of Cultural Promotion, Siam Music Yamaha, and the Music & Marching Arts International Association.
The third edition of the festival features a lineup of 44 performances by 34 artists across seven stages. For more details, visit the Bangkok Street Performer Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/bangkokstreetperformer.
