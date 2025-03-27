BMA launches 3rd Bangkok Street Performer Festival at Siam Square

With support from both public and private sector networks, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has been working to provide spaces where artists can showcase their talents and earn a living through busking.

Currently, more than 40 designated busking locations have been established across the capital, such as the Chatuchak Market, Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, Yaowarat, Minburi Market and Tha Chang Pier.

The Deputy Governor expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in creating opportunities for talented Thai artists who lack performance spaces. He encouraged the public to enjoy the festival without charge, support their favourite artists, and embrace Bangkok’s vibrant city life.

BMA hopes everyone will be happy and is striving to make Bangkok a livable city for all, he added.