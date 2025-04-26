Collapsed building: Victim families seek legal action after minimal compensation

The Lawyers Council of Thailand is preparing to pursue legal action against the construction company responsible for the collapsed building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak District, after learning that the company has offered only 50,000 baht in compensation per victim.
The under-construction 30-storey building of the State Audit Office (SAO) collapsed on March 28 due to the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping over a hundred workers inside.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has reported a total of 103 victims from the incident. Of these, 62 have been confirmed dead, nine were injured, and 32 remain missing.
Wichian Chubtaisong, President of the Lawyers Council, said on Saturday that a team of volunteer lawyers will assist the victims' families in seeking justice from the construction company.
“Despite the scale of the tragedy, the company has only offered 50,000 baht per victim. Fifteen families have filed complaints with the council to pursue civil lawsuits for damages based on negligence,” he said.
Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, stated that the debris has now been reduced to 3.5 metres. She noted that in two days, rescue teams expect to reach ground level, at which point they will begin operations near the elevator shaft in Zone C, where multiple bodies are believed to be located.
Authorities are proceeding with caution and expect to recover several more bodies within the next 2–3 days, she added.
“Today, the teams aim to remove around 330 truckloads of debris to clear the front area. Recovery from the basement is expected to be more difficult and may take another week. Bodies of construction workers are also anticipated to be found there,” said Tavida.
To date, 44 death certificates have been issued by the Chatuchak District Office. A total of 62 identities have been confirmed through forensic analysis, and more than 120 body parts have been recovered. However, the official death toll remains at 62 until further confirmation. Thirty-two people are still considered missing, the deputy governor said.