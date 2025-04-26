Collapsed building: Victim families seek legal action after minimal compensation

The Lawyers Council of Thailand is preparing to pursue legal action against the construction company responsible for the collapsed building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak District, after learning that the company has offered only 50,000 baht in compensation per victim.

The under-construction 30-storey building of the State Audit Office (SAO) collapsed on March 28 due to the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping over a hundred workers inside.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has reported a total of 103 victims from the incident. Of these, 62 have been confirmed dead, nine were injured, and 32 remain missing.

Wichian Chubtaisong, President of the Lawyers Council, said on Saturday that a team of volunteer lawyers will assist the victims' families in seeking justice from the construction company.

“Despite the scale of the tragedy, the company has only offered 50,000 baht per victim. Fifteen families have filed complaints with the council to pursue civil lawsuits for damages based on negligence,” he said.