Bangkok's Best and Worst Places to Live Revealed in New Index



A new "Bangkok Index" compiled by Rocket Media Lab has offered a revealing snapshot of liveability across the 50 districts of the Thai capital, ranking areas based on a range of environmental and well-being factors.

The index aims to provide a deeper understanding of the city beyond its cultural and economic vibrancy, exposing the underlying structural issues that impact residents' quality of life, from public services and economic inequality to urban disasters and the environmental crisis.

To paint a clearer picture of living standards in different parts of the city, Rocket Media Lab, a public data initiative focused on social issues, undertook the Bangkok Index 2024 project.

By analysing data from all 50 of Bangkok's districts, the index seeks to establish an evidence-based resource for informing policy and proposing targeted solutions to local challenges.

The ultimate goal is to assess the overall liveability of each district and pinpoint specific areas requiring improvement.