Search Ends as Focus Shifts to Identifying Final Missing Workers

The search operation for construction workers missing in the collapse of the State Audit Office (STO) building in Bangkok has been brought to a close after 45 days.

While the vast majority of those unaccounted for have now been located, tragically resulting in the confirmed deaths of 89 individuals and the survival of nine, efforts are now concentrated on the forensic identification of the final seven missing workers.

Suriyachai Rawiwan, Director of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and head of the incident command centre, announced on Saturday that exhaustive searches of the final areas of interest, including Zone B and all six lift shafts, had yielded no additional bodies.

The active search was therefore concluded on Friday. However, teams are still meticulously examining any remaining bodily fragments within the removed concrete and steel debris, with scans taking place twice daily at the designated debris storage location.

