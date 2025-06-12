Bangkok reveals smart traffic signals reduce congestion by up to 41%

At the Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), Governor of Bangkok, Chadchart Sittipunt, chaired the 6th meeting of Bangkok’s executive officials, where one of the key highlights was the successful implementation of the adaptive traffic signal system.

The meeting revealed that the city had completed the installation and activation of intelligent traffic signal systems (Adaptive Signal Control) across 72 key intersections since March 2025. These improvements focus on major road junctions in the central areas, which have long experienced significant traffic congestion.

Notable intersections include:

• Rama 9 Road

• Din Daeng Road

• Phaya Thai Road

• Sukhumvit Road

• Ploenchit Road

• Rama I Road

• Rama IV Road

• Sathorn Road

• Silom Road

• Phahonyothin Road

The new system has led to a reduction in travel delays at these intersections by an average of 10-41%, marking an important step in using technology to address traffic congestion sustainably.