Bangkok and Ulaanbaatar Exchange Knowledge on Multiculturalism, Strengthening Sister City Ties

The visit, part of a "Building a Multicultural Society with Sister Cities" project, runs from June 21 to 28, 2025.
During their visit to Bangkok, the Ulaanbaatar delegation and youth are set to experience a rich cultural immersion.
Their itinerary includes a visit to the Wat Phra Kaew temple, traditional puppet shows by Wayubut Youth at Wat Khlong Bang Chak, and engaging in Muay Thai, Thai dance, and art at the Bangkok Yai Recreation Centre.
They will also explore Baan Silapin (Artist's House) along Khlong Bang Luang, participate in activities at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Din Daeng Vocational Training School, and delve into history at Museum Siam.
Further engagements involve sports and traditional Thai games at Ban Bang Kapi Secondary School, a visit to the agricultural learning centre and livestock farm at Arun Farm Village, and an exploration of ecological tourism at the Bangsaen Aquarium, Institute of Marine Science, and the Mangrove Forest Natural Study and Conservation Centre.
Bangkok and Ulaanbaatar formally established sister city relations by signing an agreement in 2017.
Since then, Bangkok administrators have visited Ulaanbaatar four times, and Ulaanbaatar administrators have visited Bangkok four times.
Bangkok youth delegations have visited Ulaanbaatar twice, and Ulaanbaatar youth delegations have visited Bangkok once prior to this trip.
Ulaanbaatar, formerly known as Urga or Niislel Khureheh, is the capital and largest city of Mongolia.
Situated on the Tuul River at an elevation of 4,430 metres, Ulaanbaatar spans 1,350 square kilometres.
The city is surrounded by four mountains: Bogdkhaan, Bayanzurkh, Songino Khairkhan, and Chingeltei Khairkhan. Located at the point where the Arctic, Pacific, and Central Asian watersheds meet, Ulaanbaatar serves as a vital drainage basin for Mongolia and the world, despite having no connection to the sea.
Ulaanbaatar is situated in a permafrost zone and boasts abundant mineral resources, including coal, gold, lead, iron, and more.
Also present to welcome the Ulaanbaatar delegation were Bangkok Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon, Secretary to the Governor Pimuk Simaroj, and officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's Foreign Affairs Office.
The Ulaanbaatar delegation included Vanchig Battulga, Senior Expert in the Legal Department of the Ulaanbaatar Governor's Office; Bat-Ochir Dugermaa, Senior Expert in the Foreign Relations Department of the Ulaanbaatar Governor's Office; Damba Gerelmaa, Officer in the Public Administration Department of the Ulaanbaatar Governor's Office; and 10 youth delegates from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.