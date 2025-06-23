Bangkok and Ulaanbaatar Exchange Knowledge on Multiculturalism, Strengthening Sister City Ties

The visit, part of a "Building a Multicultural Society with Sister Cities" project, runs from June 21 to 28, 2025.

During their visit to Bangkok, the Ulaanbaatar delegation and youth are set to experience a rich cultural immersion.

Their itinerary includes a visit to the Wat Phra Kaew temple, traditional puppet shows by Wayubut Youth at Wat Khlong Bang Chak, and engaging in Muay Thai, Thai dance, and art at the Bangkok Yai Recreation Centre.

They will also explore Baan Silapin (Artist's House) along Khlong Bang Luang, participate in activities at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Din Daeng Vocational Training School, and delve into history at Museum Siam.

Further engagements involve sports and traditional Thai games at Ban Bang Kapi Secondary School, a visit to the agricultural learning centre and livestock farm at Arun Farm Village, and an exploration of ecological tourism at the Bangsaen Aquarium, Institute of Marine Science, and the Mangrove Forest Natural Study and Conservation Centre.

