Bangkok and Guangzhou Strengthen Economic Ties and Environmental Collaboration

Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, on Monday welcomed a delegation of 14 officials led by Chen Xiangxin, Deputy Secretary of the Guangzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China.
The meeting focused on exploring expanded cooperation in tourism, fostering stronger economic and trade relations, and promoting innovation in environmental collaboration, including waste management.
Governor Chadchart expressed his pleasure at hosting Chen and his delegation, engaging in discussions about future cooperation. Both parties particularly highlighted tourism promotion and waste management.
The Guangzhou delegation shared their success in waste management, humorously noting they now face a "shortage of waste" due to their effective strategies, which include landfill techniques and pollution-free incineration.
Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province in southern China, holds significant historical importance as a major port along the Maritime Silk Road, boasting over 2,000 years of history.
Known as China's "Flower City" due to its year-round blooming flowers, Guangzhou established a sister city relationship with Bangkok on 13th November 2009 in Guangzhou.
This agreement aimed to coordinate cooperation and support activities within their respective purviews, fostering collaboration across various sectors including economy, trade, public health, education, tourism, environment, urban planning, and other affairs aligned with the development policies of both cities.
Also present at the welcoming reception, held in the Amornthephiman Room at Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha, Phra Nakhon District), were Sanon Wangsrangboon, Deputy Governor of Bangkok; Torsak Chotimongkol, Chief Advisor to the Governor of Bangkok; and Sunthorn Sunthornchart, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.