Bangkok and Guangzhou Strengthen Economic Ties and Environmental Collaboration

Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, on Monday welcomed a delegation of 14 officials led by Chen Xiangxin, Deputy Secretary of the Guangzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The meeting focused on exploring expanded cooperation in tourism, fostering stronger economic and trade relations, and promoting innovation in environmental collaboration, including waste management.

Governor Chadchart expressed his pleasure at hosting Chen and his delegation, engaging in discussions about future cooperation. Both parties particularly highlighted tourism promotion and waste management.

The Guangzhou delegation shared their success in waste management, humorously noting they now face a "shortage of waste" due to their effective strategies, which include landfill techniques and pollution-free incineration.

