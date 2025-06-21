BMC explores Shanghai\'s waste separation system for sustainable management

Surachit “Dr John” Phongsinghvithya, Chairman of the BMC, made this remark during a visit to Shanghai, China, where councilors exchanged knowledge on environmental management.

The BMC studied waste management in Shanghai at the invitation of Huang Lixin, Chairwoman of the Shanghai Municipal People's Congress (SMPC), from June 16 to 20, 2025.

During this visit, the Thai delegation held an environmental discussion with Wu Qizhou, Deputy Director of the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment.

Wu shared that Shanghai currently has a population of around 25 million, with an additional 3 million migrants, bringing the total to 28 million people. The city manages 28,000 tonnes of waste per day.

He highlighted that Shanghai's waste management system only became effective five years ago. The government, agencies, and organisations had been campaigning for waste separation since 2019, over 20 years ago.