BMC explores Shanghai\'s waste separation system for sustainable management

Surachit “Dr John” Phongsinghvithya, Chairman of the BMC, made this remark during a visit to Shanghai, China, where councilors exchanged knowledge on environmental management.
The BMC studied waste management in Shanghai at the invitation of Huang Lixin, Chairwoman of the Shanghai Municipal People's Congress (SMPC), from June 16 to 20, 2025.
During this visit, the Thai delegation held an environmental discussion with Wu Qizhou, Deputy Director of the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment.
Wu shared that Shanghai currently has a population of around 25 million, with an additional 3 million migrants, bringing the total to 28 million people. The city manages 28,000 tonnes of waste per day.
He highlighted that Shanghai's waste management system only became effective five years ago. The government, agencies, and organisations had been campaigning for waste separation since 2019, over 20 years ago.
Eventually, SMPC approved waste separation ordinances, and strict enforcement laws were introduced. The congress closely monitors government operations, with local councils overseeing activities within their jurisdictions. Responsibilities are clearly defined, with structured waste separation and disposal processes.
Residential entities are responsible for overseeing waste separation by their tenants. This includes installing surveillance cameras, imposing fines for violations, and so on. Over time, waste separation has become a habitual practice for Shanghai residents, and everyone is required to follow this practice.
Regarding waste disposal at incineration plants, state-owned enterprises, under the supervision of the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment, are in charge.
The SMPC does not charge citizens or schools for waste collection services. However, the private sector must pay a waste disposal fee based on predetermined rates. The service providers profit from selling recyclable waste, while non-recyclable waste is sold to power plants for energy production.
Kanoknuch Klinsung, the Second Vice Chairman of the Cleanliness and Environmental Protection Committee of BMC, stated that the council has approved the Bangkok Act concerning service fees for the management of waste and garbage under the public health law of 2025.
The new Bangkok Act is an update to the previous legislation, requiring residents or homeowners to register for a waste separation programme and receive a discount on waste collection fees. This initiative aims to encourage citizens to actively reduce and separate waste at its source. The act is set to come into effect in October.
“The new Bangkok Act regarding waste management fees has been approved. Residents who separate waste at its origin and register with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will receive a discount on waste collection fees,” she said.
“Additionally, the BMA is studying the use of waste collection electric vehicles, the management of recyclable waste, and the efficient enforcement of laws to enhance the quality of life for residents of the capital sustainably.”
The BMC councilors also engaged in discussions and exchanged information on various topics, such as the use of waste collection electric vehicles to replace traditional garbage trucks, as well as the enforcement of relevant laws.
They also explored the environmental management practices of Shanghai to apply these insights in monitoring and improving the effectiveness of BMA for the benefit of the public.
In addition, the Thai delegation also held discussions with several SPMC agencies, including those involved in community legal access, urban planning, the standing committee, transportation and transit, as well as culture and tourism.
The BMC councilors who participated in this meeting will compile the information and present it to the council through motions, questions, and direct inquiries with the relevant agencies via the BMC Standing Committee, linking the data to the operational strategies of the BMA moving forward.
