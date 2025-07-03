Chadchart welcomes Aba delegation, strengthens ties between two cities

The meeting aimed to introduce the cultural and tourism resources of Aba Autonomous Prefecture and discuss opportunities for cooperation in cultural tourism.
Topics included connecting tourism routes, promoting tourism exchange, highlighting cultural identity, and exploring economic collaboration. The discussion also covered the possibility of establishing city-to-city relations and further exchanges.
Chadchart extended a warm welcome to the Aba delegation, reflecting on the long-standing 50-year relationship between Thailand and China. He inquired about the tourist destinations and peak tourist seasons of Aba, expressing hopes for the establishment of direct flights to facilitate travel and encourage greater tourism between the two cities.
Yidangcuo expressed her appreciation for the warm welcome and the opportunity to visit Thailand and Bangkok. She noted that the visit was supported by the government as part of efforts to promote Aba to the Thai public.
Upon arriving in Bangkok, I felt that the Thai people are very kind. The city is beautiful, and its culture is exquisite, she said.
She explained that Aba, located in the northwest of Sichuan province, China, and the southeast of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, is renowned for its stunning natural landscapes. The region features the breathtaking Jiuzhaigou Valley and the heavenly Huanglong, among other spectacular sights, such as the Taku Glacier and the majestic Mount Siguniang.
Yidangcuo invited the Governor and the people of Thailand to visit Aba, encouraging them to experience the region's beautiful nature and savour the unique flavours of Sichuan cuisine, including spicy dishes and local delicacies. "I believe everyone will fall in love with Aba," she said.
In response, Chadchart expressed his delight and offered to show the Aba delegation more of Bangkok if they extended their stay.
He also mentioned that should Aba wish to organise promotional events to introduce its tourist attractions, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) would be happy to provide venues for such activities.
He expressed confidence that the relationship between the two cities, especially in tourism exchanges, would continue to thrive.
Chadchart concluded by thanking the delegation for their visit and expressed hopes for further strengthening the friendship between Thailand and China, and between the people of the two regions.
Yidangcuo concluded by saying that while this visit was brief due to the delegation's official mission, it served as a reconnaissance for future visits. "Next time, we will bring more people from Aba, Sichuan, and China to visit Thailand, and they will enjoy the beauty of Thailand and the warmth of the Thai people," she added.
She also extended a warm invitation to all those wishing to visit Aba, expressing her delight in welcoming them.
