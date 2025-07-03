Chadchart welcomes Aba delegation, strengthens ties between two cities

Chadchart extended a warm welcome to the Aba delegation, reflecting on the long-standing 50-year relationship between Thailand and China. He inquired about the tourist destinations and peak tourist seasons of Aba, expressing hopes for the establishment of direct flights to facilitate travel and encourage greater tourism between the two cities.

Yidangcuo expressed her appreciation for the warm welcome and the opportunity to visit Thailand and Bangkok. She noted that the visit was supported by the government as part of efforts to promote Aba to the Thai public.

Upon arriving in Bangkok, I felt that the Thai people are very kind. The city is beautiful, and its culture is exquisite, she said.

She explained that Aba, located in the northwest of Sichuan province, China, and the southeast of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, is renowned for its stunning natural landscapes. The region features the breathtaking Jiuzhaigou Valley and the heavenly Huanglong, among other spectacular sights, such as the Taku Glacier and the majestic Mount Siguniang.

Yidangcuo invited the Governor and the people of Thailand to visit Aba, encouraging them to experience the region's beautiful nature and savour the unique flavours of Sichuan cuisine, including spicy dishes and local delicacies. "I believe everyone will fall in love with Aba," she said.