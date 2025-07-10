UNESCO recognises Wat Arun’s Phra Prang as a Tentative World Heritage Site

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has officially acknowledged Thailand's submission, confirming that the "Phra Prang of Wat Arun Ratchawararam: The Masterpiece of Krung Rattanakosin" has been included in Thailand’s Tentative List. This was confirmed in a letter dated April 9, 2025.

The letter, signed by Ernesto Ottone R., Assistant Director-General for Culture at UNESCO, congratulated Thailand on its nomination and stated that the submitted documentation met the guidelines of the World Heritage Convention.