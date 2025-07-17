Bangkok Joins Nationwide Drug Crackdown "No Drugs No Dealers"

THURSDAY, JULY 17, 2025

(July 17, 2025) – BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt commits Bangkok to the government's aggressive new policy, vowing to eradicate drug issues within three months by empowering communities.

 

Bangkok is mobilising its forces to actively support the Thai government's urgent new anti-drug initiative, "No Drugs No Dealers." 

City Governor Chadchart Sittipunt today joined the launch of the nationwide operation, pledging Bangkok's full commitment to tackling drug problems by uniting communities and cracking down on dealers.

The ambitious policy, personally spearheaded by Deputy Prime Minister and acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, aims for a decisive reduction in drug-related issues across Thailand within just three months. 

 

Speaking at the Royal Thai Army Club, Deputy PM Phumtham emphasised the government's unwavering resolve to address the drug crisis, calling for rapid and decisive action from provincial governors and police chiefs nationwide.

The government has declared the drug problem an urgent national agenda item, demanding a comprehensive and uncompromising approach. This strategy includes:

  • Disrupting supply chains from production to distribution.
  • Fostering cross-border cooperation with neighbouring countries.
  • Intercepting illicit imports.
  • Decisive suppression and asset seizures.
  • Identifying users for treatment and rehabilitation, followed by social reintegration and support to prevent relapse.
     

 

To underscore this commitment, the Ministry of Interior has been ordered to conduct a "Re X-Ray" of every village and community across Thailand, including those in Bangkok. 

The Royal Thai Police have also been instructed to enforce laws strictly, eradicating small-scale dealers and their financial backers from communities.

Governor Chadchart, alongside the governors of all 76 provinces and top police commanders, signed the "Declaration of United Power to Curb Drug Problems." 

 

This pledge outlines a clear path for achieving the government's policy goals and ensuring genuinely drug-safe communities. It commits to three key actions:

  • Strict and decisive law enforcement and suppression of drug dealers in all areas.
  • Preventing drug spread to ensure no dealers or users exist in villages and communities.
  • Strengthening communities through sustainable self-management systems and mechanisms for drug problem resolution.

 

The high-profile launch, attended by over 300 officials including key ministers and national police and army chiefs, was broadcast electronically to district directors, police chiefs, and local leaders nationwide, underscoring the broad reach and gravity of the new campaign.

