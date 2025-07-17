Bangkok Joins Nationwide Drug Crackdown \"No Drugs No Dealers\"

Bangkok is mobilising its forces to actively support the Thai government's urgent new anti-drug initiative, "No Drugs No Dealers."

City Governor Chadchart Sittipunt today joined the launch of the nationwide operation, pledging Bangkok's full commitment to tackling drug problems by uniting communities and cracking down on dealers.

The ambitious policy, personally spearheaded by Deputy Prime Minister and acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, aims for a decisive reduction in drug-related issues across Thailand within just three months.

Speaking at the Royal Thai Army Club, Deputy PM Phumtham emphasised the government's unwavering resolve to address the drug crisis, calling for rapid and decisive action from provincial governors and police chiefs nationwide.

The government has declared the drug problem an urgent national agenda item, demanding a comprehensive and uncompromising approach. This strategy includes: