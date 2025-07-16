Bangkok named world\'s top digital nomad destination for 2025

According to The Nation, HotelWithTub, conducted a survey and ranked Bangkok as the number one destination out of 100 top spots worldwide. This achievement highlights Bangkok’s potential and appeal as a global hub for the modern workforce, particularly for those embracing remote work.
In addition, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat), another key city in Thailand, secured the fifth spot on the same ranking.
The ranking is based on data from over 1,300 cities globally, with key factors such as cost of living, quality of life, safety, and social media popularity taken into account. Bangkok scored an impressive 91 out of 100 points and emerged as the favourite destination for digital nomads, with a satisfaction rating of 4.55 out of 5.
What sets Bangkok apart is its all-around charm, offering affordable living costs, convenient transportation, reliable internet connectivity, and a vibrant cultural scene. Additionally, it boasts a strong work environment with numerous co-working spaces, ranging from luxurious office buildings to relaxed garden cafes.
"Being ranked number one for digital nomads is not just about attracting remote workers from around the world, but also a confirmation that our city has the strong potential to serve as a centre that meets the needs of both high-quality work and a fulfilling lifestyle," Aekvarunyoo stated.
“This success is something we are incredibly proud of and reinforces the BMA’s commitment to developing the city in every aspect, through the 9 Guiding Policies, 9 Good initiatives, to make Bangkok a city that is livable for everyone, in line with the vision of Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt,” the BMA spokesperson concluded.
