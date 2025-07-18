Tiny Riders Compete in Bangkok\'s \'Little Elephants Games\' Balance Bike Event

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt today officially opened the 36th "Little Elephants Games" (Chang Noi Games), the annual sports competition for schools under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

This year's highlight event was a thrilling balance bike race for early childhood students.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Governor emphasised the BMA's commitment to promoting balance bike competitions for young children.

He highlighted that sports are a vital tool for human development, helping individuals become well-rounded physically, intellectually, emotionally, and socially.