Tiny Riders Compete in Bangkok\'s \'Little Elephants Games\' Balance Bike Event

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt today officially opened the 36th "Little Elephants Games" (Chang Noi Games), the annual sports competition for schools under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
This year's highlight event was a thrilling balance bike race for early childhood students.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Governor emphasised the BMA's commitment to promoting balance bike competitions for young children.
He highlighted that sports are a vital tool for human development, helping individuals become well-rounded physically, intellectually, emotionally, and socially.
"Sport teaches youngsters patience, resilience, courage, sportsmanship, and the ability to accept victory, defeat, and forgiveness," Governor Chadchart stated. "It also builds robust health and enhances both physical and mental well-being. When children are trained to compete with ability, integrity, and fairness, they will grow into good adults capable of contributing to the nation's progress."
The balance bike competition holds particular significance this year as it's a mandatory sport for the 40th National Student Games of Local Administrative Organisations of Thailand, set to take place in Sisaket Province in 2026.
To prepare for this, the BMA's Department of Education included balance biking as a demonstration sport in the "Little Elephants Games." The primary aim is to select Bangkok's most talented young riders to represent the city in the national finals.
The competition is divided into two age categories: 4-year-olds and 6-year-olds. A total of 136 athletes from 21 district offices are participating.
Today's event at Kamon FBT Sports Park in Nong Chok District was also attended by Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon, BMA executives, officials from the Department of Education, district representatives, executives from the Cycling Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage, and senior figures from Football Thai Factory Co. (FBT).