Police expect 10,000 at rally today, deploy 2,000 officers for security at Victory Monument

Around 10,000 people are expected to attend a major demonstration today (August 2) at Bangkok’s Victory Monument, Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said, adding that the event is expected to conclude by 10:00 PM.

He said 2,000 police officers have been deployed throughout the area to maintain order and ensure public safety. Security forces have set up checkpoints and rapid response teams to facilitate the movement of demonstrators and commuters, and will conduct joint inspections of the site with bomb disposal officers (EOD) before handing it over to the rally organisers. As of now, police report that the situation remains calm, with no current security concerns.

The rally, organised by the Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defence of Thai Sovereignty group, began at 12:00 PM and will run until 9:00 PM. Protesters gathered to show support for frontline personnel stationed at the Thai-Cambodian border under the campaign “Sending Strength from the Rear to the Frontline.” Many waved Thai flags and cheered on speakers from the stage, which included well-known figures such as Jatuporn Prompan, Nititorn Lamlua, and Pichit Chaimongkol.