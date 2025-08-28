'This House Doesn’t Mix' upgrades with AI for precise waste sorting checks

Expanding to real-time tracking and GPS-linked waste collection

In addition to the initial verification of waste segregation, the meeting also discussed the development of a system to track participating households’ waste disposal.

The system will link registered home coordinates with the waste collection routes of local garbage trucks, enabling BMA to verify that households are actually disposing of segregated waste.

The GPS data from the waste collection vehicles will also improve real-time tracking for citizens, allowing them to monitor the vehicle’s location.

Field study in Bueng Kum district: A model for waste management

Earlier that day, the BMA's Environment Department and Bueng Kum District Office, led by Director Benjaporn Sakruangman, visited the area with cBrain representatives to observe the BMA’s waste management practices, particularly food waste handling.

The delegation visited key waste management sites, including Thanasin Market, Saranrom Community, food waste recycling facilities, and a fish farm that uses food waste as animal feed.

Their tour culminated at the On Nut Waste Management Centre, providing a comprehensive view of Bangkok's waste handling system.

cBrain, already partnering with Thailand's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) database, now aims to apply its expertise to enhance Bangkok’s waste management system, ensuring sustainability.