'This House Doesn’t Mix' upgrades with AI for precise waste sorting checks

The initiative ensures genuine waste segregation for accurate reductions.
Pornprom Vikitsreth, Advisor to the Governor of Bangkok and BMA's Chief Sustainability Officer, met with representatives from Denmark's cBrain on Wednesday to discuss the integration of AI into the "This House Doesn’t Mix" initiative.
This project encourages households to segregate waste in order to qualify for a special reduced waste disposal fee of just 20 baht per month.
Increasing accuracy through 3 key factors
The main goal of applying AI is to enhance the verification process for citizens who submit photos of segregated waste through the BKK WASTE PAY app. The AI system will check three main factors:
This automated process will help speed up approvals for waste fee discounts while ensuring transparency and precision.
Expanding to real-time tracking and GPS-linked waste collection
In addition to the initial verification of waste segregation, the meeting also discussed the development of a system to track participating households’ waste disposal.
The system will link registered home coordinates with the waste collection routes of local garbage trucks, enabling BMA to verify that households are actually disposing of segregated waste.
The GPS data from the waste collection vehicles will also improve real-time tracking for citizens, allowing them to monitor the vehicle’s location.
Field study in Bueng Kum district: A model for waste management
Earlier that day, the BMA's Environment Department and Bueng Kum District Office, led by Director Benjaporn Sakruangman, visited the area with cBrain representatives to observe the BMA’s waste management practices, particularly food waste handling.
The delegation visited key waste management sites, including Thanasin Market, Saranrom Community, food waste recycling facilities, and a fish farm that uses food waste as animal feed.
Their tour culminated at the On Nut Waste Management Centre, providing a comprehensive view of Bangkok's waste handling system.
cBrain, already partnering with Thailand's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) database, now aims to apply its expertise to enhance Bangkok’s waste management system, ensuring sustainability.