Bangkok launches homeless resilience initiative, warns against bank scams and provides jobs for 132 individuals

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched a programme to protect homeless individuals from financial exploitation while providing employment opportunities. Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, BMA spokesperson, explained that in response to reports of homeless people being lured into opening mule accounts near Sanam Luang, the BMA Social Development Office, Phra Nakhon District Office, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Metropolitan Police, and other government and civil society agencies have been actively assisting vulnerable people in surrounding areas, including Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue, Soi Sake, and beneath the Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge.
Officials are educating homeless individuals on how to protect their personal documents and avoid being exploited by strangers offering to open accounts on their behalf. Guidance includes not disclosing personal information, safeguarding official documents, and seeking assistance if they have already been victimised. Victims are assisted with legal protection, social rehabilitation, and replacement identity cards if their documents have been misused.
Homeless individuals seeking welfare, meals, or employment can register with BMA or the Ministry of Labour at Baan Imjai, the former Maen Sri Waterworks Office, or at Drop-in service points under the Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge (Phra Nakhon side) daily. This ensures access to legitimate employment opportunities.
The Social Development Office has coordinated with relevant agencies to provide jobs suitable for homeless individuals, such as gardening, cleaning, construction, security, driving, and service roles. Currently, 259 people have registered for employment, with 132 already placed, and 11 awaiting deployment. The office also collaborates with the Local Administration and Registration Office to guide homeless individuals applying for ID cards.
Since 2010, BMA has implemented measures to regulate and safeguard Sanam Luang, a historic site, including a 2-metre-high iron fence, clearly defined opening hours (05:00-22:00), and 24-hour security. These measures have greatly reduced overnight settlements by homeless individuals.
However, nearby areas such as Atsadang Road and Ratchadamnoen Avenue still see some homeless presence. Social workers from Phra Nakhon District, together with foundations and volunteer networks, monitor and provide assistance regularly.
The BMA spokesperson emphasised:
“Bangkok Metropolitan Administration fully exercises its authority to coordinate, monitor, and assist the homeless while enforcing relevant laws. We work with all agencies to prevent exploitation and illegal activity involving homeless individuals. We continue to proactively ensure homeless citizens have access to basic rights, including stable accommodation, employment for self-reliance, and healthcare to maintain wellbeing.”