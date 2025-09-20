Bangkok launches homeless resilience initiative, warns against bank scams and provides jobs for 132 individuals

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched a programme to protect homeless individuals from financial exploitation while providing employment opportunities. Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, BMA spokesperson, explained that in response to reports of homeless people being lured into opening mule accounts near Sanam Luang, the BMA Social Development Office, Phra Nakhon District Office, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the Metropolitan Police, and other government and civil society agencies have been actively assisting vulnerable people in surrounding areas, including Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue, Soi Sake, and beneath the Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge.

Officials are educating homeless individuals on how to protect their personal documents and avoid being exploited by strangers offering to open accounts on their behalf. Guidance includes not disclosing personal information, safeguarding official documents, and seeking assistance if they have already been victimised. Victims are assisted with legal protection, social rehabilitation, and replacement identity cards if their documents have been misused.

Homeless individuals seeking welfare, meals, or employment can register with BMA or the Ministry of Labour at Baan Imjai, the former Maen Sri Waterworks Office, or at Drop-in service points under the Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge (Phra Nakhon side) daily. This ensures access to legitimate employment opportunities.