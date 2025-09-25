MRTA takes responsibility for road subsidence, to investigate all tunnels on Purple Line



MRTA accepts responsibility for damages

Kadjphajon explained that the cause of the subsidence is believed to stem from soil and groundwater movement beneath the 20-metre deep tunnel, leading to displacement between the tunnel and the station wall, which triggered surface soil subsidence. This also caused a main water pipe to break, allowing soil and water to flow into the station.

The exact cause will be determined through joint inspections with the relevant engineering bodies. The MRTA will take responsibility for the damage caused.

“Firstly, we need to identify the true cause and stop further soil and water movement underground. If we rush to refill the area without understanding the root cause, further shifts could lead to the same issue,” Kadjphajon said.

The MRTA has also instructed contractors to halt construction and close off parts of the construction site, while evacuating nearby residents to ensure their safety.



All Purple Line tunnels to be inspected

Gardphajon confirmed that the MRTA will be inspecting all tunnels of the Purple Line subway project. The inspections are expected to take time, but are necessary to ensure public confidence. He acknowledged that the project may need to adjust its original timeline, with services now expected to be delayed from the planned gradual openings in 2028.

“Although the chances of this happening again are extremely low, we need to conduct a thorough inspection to assure the public,” he said.

Regarding the Purple Line tunnel construction under Contract 1, which has already been completed, there was a landslide into the tunnel. It has been confirmed that the main tunnel structure and drilling were finished three months ago, and it is believed that external factors may have caused the issue, which will require further investigation. The MRTA also confirmed that contractors were required to meet specific qualifications to ensure their experience matched the complexity of each construction contract.

Kittikorn Tanpao, MRTA Deputy Governor of Engineering and Construction, explained that despite contractors stating the tunnel construction was completed, issues with water and soil entering the tunnel need to be thoroughly investigated, especially at the junctions, which are weak points and could be impacted by high water pressure, potentially causing subsidence.

Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction, one of the contractors for the Taopoon-Ratchadapisek section of the Purple Line, confirmed that construction of the tunnel near Vajira Hospital was completed several months ago.

“We are not currently conducting any further drilling, but the cause of the surface subsidence is being carefully examined on-site,” a source from Sino-Thai stated.