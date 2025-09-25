MRTA addresses road subsidence at Vajira Hospital, vows to restore traffic within 14 days

Regarding the Samsen Police Station, Gardphajon explained that the soil supporting the foundation and piles beneath the station had disappeared due to the road subsidence. At present, it is not yet safe to begin repairs. The first step will be to stabilise the surrounding area as much as possible. The Ministry of Transport has instructed the MRTA to scan all construction sites and review all safety protocols for each phase of the construction to ensure public confidence.

“Yesterday (September 24), we confirmed that all construction methods and equipment used meet the required academic standards. Currently, we have not found any changes in soil and water conditions in other areas of construction that could indicate a similar cause to the Samsen Road subsidence. However, the MRTA will continue its investigations. The Ministry of Transport plans to set up a committee, consisting of experts from various engineering councils, to help with the investigation,” Gardphajon concluded.

Meanwhile, a representative from CKST-PL Joint Venture confirmed that they will work to restore the Samsen Road area within 2 weeks. Initially, the company will use sandbags to seal any gaps and pour concrete over the area this afternoon. However, the concrete will be poured step by step, allowing each layer to set before adding the next. The goal is to restore the road surface within 14 days to make it safe for traffic again.

The representative explained that in the section of the tunnel where the soil has moved in approximately 20 metres, pouring concrete is deemed safe, but any additional backfilling would be unsafe. Therefore, sandbags will be used to create a supporting system to ensure the stability of the concrete pouring process. Currently, sandbags are being placed to prevent further water and soil intrusion. He confirmed that the concrete pour will not affect the station, and any concrete laid will be removed during future construction.

As for the damage to the police vehicle, it will be retrieved later, though the recovery process may not restore it to its original condition, and it may need to be dismantled. This will be addressed in Phase 2 of the work, he added.

Kittikorn Tanpao, MRTA Deputy Governor of Engineering and Construction, added that in case of heavy rainfall, the team has already coordinated with the Drainage Bureau to borrow tools and machinery and to plan the route for draining water from the affected area. He mentioned that this is a standard procedure, but since the area has a deep hole, they need to urgently seal the hole to prevent water from leaking into the station and make plans to pump out the water.