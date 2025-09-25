Water seepage near Boon Rawd Brewery unrelated to Vajira Hospital sinkhole

The incident, which occurred early Thursday morning, involved the discovery of a raised section of road with water seeping to the surface in a large area in front of Boon Rawd Brewery in Bangkok’s Dusit district.

In response, construction personnel from the ongoing Purple Line MRT project, along with officers from Bangpho Police Station, immediately cordoned off the area with barriers, traffic cones, and warning flags for safety.

The affected spot is located along the Purple Line MRT construction route between Tao Poon and Rat Burana, approximately two kilometres away from the location of the sinkhole near Vajira Hospital. The project in question involves underground construction along the entire stretch.

Initial investigations revealed that the water leakage had been ongoing for two to three days, with underground water pressure forcing the road surface to rise, resulting in an uneven surface. This is a departure from the usual condition of the road, which had not previously experienced such an issue.