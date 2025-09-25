Water seepage near Boon Rawd Brewery unrelated to Vajira Hospital sinkhole

The incident, which occurred early Thursday morning, involved the discovery of a raised section of road with water seeping to the surface in a large area in front of Boon Rawd Brewery in Bangkok’s Dusit district.
In response, construction personnel from the ongoing Purple Line MRT project, along with officers from Bangpho Police Station, immediately cordoned off the area with barriers, traffic cones, and warning flags for safety.
The affected spot is located along the Purple Line MRT construction route between Tao Poon and Rat Burana, approximately two kilometres away from the location of the sinkhole near Vajira Hospital. The project in question involves underground construction along the entire stretch.
Initial investigations revealed that the water leakage had been ongoing for two to three days, with underground water pressure forcing the road surface to rise, resulting in an uneven surface. This is a departure from the usual condition of the road, which had not previously experienced such an issue.
Wisanu conducted an inspection following reports of water seepage near Boon Rawd Brewery on Samsen Road. Joined by officials from the Bangkok Public Works Department and the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA), Wisanu confirmed the situation was not dangerous.
Initial scans using ground-penetrating radar did not detect any soil cavities or hazardous signs. It was found that the issue likely stemmed from a damaged iron water pipe beneath the road surface, which had leaked water over an area of approximately 10 square metres.
Wisanu explained that although a cavity was detected, it posed no immediate threat, but repairs would be carried out to prevent future subsidence.
He noted that when water enters the soil, it causes minor consolidation or sinking, leading pedestrians to feel the road surface sink slightly, similar to a waterlogged area—however, not to the extent of a deep road collapse.
He reassured the public that this incident was distinct from the Vajira Hospital sinkhole, as it involved the leakage of an old water pipe in a limited area that could be swiftly repaired.
“There is no risk to public safety, and water services remain unaffected. There is no need to shut off the water supply,” Wisanu stated.
He encouraged citizens not to panic and to report any unusual water seepage or raised road sections to authorities or the 1555 hotline for immediate inspection and rectification. The issue, Wisanu confirmed, could be resolved within the same day.
MWA technician Kanok Karnrungcharoen revealed the repair plan, stating that the authority would immediately open the road surface for inspection and repair. The work is expected to involve tightening or replacing the loosened rings and nuts.
It may not be necessary to shut off the water supply, but if required, it will be a temporary closure. The repairs are expected to be completed within five hours, before 5pm, to minimise traffic disruptions during the school rush hour.