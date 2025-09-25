Bangkok declares Samsen Road area disaster zone after massive sinkhole

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has approved the declaration of the area surrounding Samsen Road as a disaster zone following a large sinkhole that formed in front of Vajira Hospital. This decision aims to facilitate the provision of assistance and recovery for affected residents.

Chadchart confirmed that the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and contractors are currently sealing the leak. He mentioned that several concrete slabs need to be lifted to continue the work.

He stressed the importance of reinforcing the underground metro station before positioning the crane to ensure safety and facilitate the operation.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is responsible for the public utilities and water supply to residents, with some areas experiencing weak water flow. However, Chadchart assured that water services will be restored across all areas by noon.

He also confirmed that care for the 10 bedridden patients in the area had been properly arranged and added that Sukhothai Road had been opened to ease traffic flow.

Although the situation near the sinkhole remains stable, Samsen Road will likely remain closed for an extended period, he said.