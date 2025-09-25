Bangkok declares Samsen Road area disaster zone after massive sinkhole

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has approved the declaration of the area surrounding Samsen Road as a disaster zone following a large sinkhole that formed in front of Vajira Hospital. This decision aims to facilitate the provision of assistance and recovery for affected residents.
Chadchart confirmed that the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and contractors are currently sealing the leak. He mentioned that several concrete slabs need to be lifted to continue the work.
He stressed the importance of reinforcing the underground metro station before positioning the crane to ensure safety and facilitate the operation.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is responsible for the public utilities and water supply to residents, with some areas experiencing weak water flow. However, Chadchart assured that water services will be restored across all areas by noon.
He also confirmed that care for the 10 bedridden patients in the area had been properly arranged and added that Sukhothai Road had been opened to ease traffic flow.
Although the situation near the sinkhole remains stable, Samsen Road will likely remain closed for an extended period, he said.
Chadchart expressed concerns about the crane operation, noting that obstacles in the sinkhole, including soil and other debris, could complicate the lifting of the concrete slabs, with safety being the top priority. The operation is still under evaluation.
When asked about the potential impact on the Samsen Police Station’s structure during the lifting process, Chadchart assured that the crane's load would be carefully managed to avoid any damage.
Reinforcement equipment is being used to safeguard the station’s foundation, and he urged the public to remain patient and prioritise safety.
When asked if there is still soil sliding, Chadchart stated that, based on assessments, the situation is relatively stable. Efforts have been made to request a temporary suspension of the water supply to reduce soil sliding. However, the main concern is rainwater, as the drainage pipes under the road are interconnected.
Therefore, Chadchart ordered sandbags to block the pipes on all four sides and to create a sandbag barrier around the edge of the hole to prevent water from flowing in. This will limit the flow to only rainwater, reducing the accumulation of rainwater in the hole.
When asked about reports of sandbags being used to seal the drainage pipes, Chadchart explained that this approach is widely agreed upon and backed by experience. The first thing that needs to be done is to seal the leak to prevent further soil movement.
While there are differences compared to Japan's method, this project involves tunnels that must be continued, and it is not feasible to immediately pour concrete, as it would cause disruptions.
He asserted that sandbags are a more effective, practical, and quick-to-implement solution, making them the best option for this situation.
In response to rumors that vehicles were recovered yesterday without regard for safety, Chadchart confirmed that the vehicles had to be removed to prevent obstruction to water flow, which could hinder the sealing of the leak. He assured that safety remains the top priority.
Regarding the water leak near Boon Rawd Brewery, Chadchart stated that he has been informed and has sent personnel to investigate. He understands that there are ongoing waterworks projects in that area, and they are closely monitoring the situation, with inspections already taking place at the station.
Additionally, the Bangkok Governor has signed the approval to declare the surrounding area a disaster zone to facilitate assistance and recovery for the affected residents.
When asked if he was concerned about the incident occurring so close to the end of his term, Chadchart replied that it is his responsibility, and there is no problem. He thanked those behind the efforts, noting that the situation demonstrates the resilience of the Thai people.
"This is a test of the city's strength. A city must be able to recover in times of crisis, and we will not give up," Chadchart concluded.