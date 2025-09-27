Bangkok Launches 'Smart Parking' Plan to Boost Revenue and Ease Traffic Chaos

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2025

A new 'Parking Sharing' model will open up private and public car parks via a digital platform, aiming to net the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) an extra 30 million baht annually

  • Bangkok is launching a "Parking Sharing" model that uses a central digital platform to aggregate and make available vacant parking spots from both private companies and government agencies.
  • The initiative is projected to boost the city's annual revenue by over 30 million baht by using technologies like AI-powered ticketless systems and portable payment devices to improve efficiency and reduce financial leakage.
  • To ease traffic and parking congestion, the plan maximizes the use of existing infrastructure by opening up underutilized spaces, such as government agency lots on weekends and office parking near event venues, for public use.

 

Thailand’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have formally teamed up to roll out a "Parking Sharing" model, a major smart-city initiative aimed at tackling the city’s endemic traffic and parking congestion.

 

The scheme, built on an existing Smart Parking pilot, is already generating higher revenue and greater convenience by cutting financial leakage. 

 

Full implementation is projected to boost BMA's annual income by over 30 million baht while dramatically improving the experience for the public.

 

The Parking Sharing model is fundamentally designed to aggregate vacant spots from private companies and government agencies onto a central digital platform. 

 

This innovative approach maximises the utility of existing urban parking facilities without incurring the cost and time of new infrastructure development.

 

The BMA's initial Smart Parking project, which laid the groundwork for this expansion, used two key technologies: the Cloud Parking POS (a portable device for on-street parking fee collection) and an AI-powered Ticketless Parking System that uses cameras to read number plates and automate entry and exit at multi-storey car parks.

 

 

Bangkok Launches 'Smart Parking' Plan to Boost Revenue and Ease Traffic Chaos

 

Preliminary results from the pilot—which covered areas like the Bang Lamphu parking building and busy thoroughfares like Song Wat Road—showed a marked improvement in efficiency and a significant reduction in revenue loss.

 

The success was presented to Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Deputy Governor Assoc Prof Wisanu Subsompon by Passakon Prathombutr of depa and Thanaphum Sukanjanasiri of Inflite Co. Ltd., developer of the 'Jordsabuy' (Easy Parking) platform.


Depa’s proposal focuses on making currently underutilised spaces available to the public. Examples include:

Temporary Event Parking: Allocating unused office car park spaces near venues like the Rajamangala National Stadium to accommodate crowds during major events.

Weekend Public Use: Opening up parking facilities owned by government ministries and agencies to residents and tourists on weekends and public holidays.

 

 

Bangkok Launches 'Smart Parking' Plan to Boost Revenue and Ease Traffic Chaos

 

The Governor reportedly welcomed the pilot's achievements and expressed strong interest in the 'Parking Sharing' concept.
 

He has instructed relevant BMA departments to conduct a feasibility study in collaboration with depa and Inflite, operating under an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to ensure a smooth, city-wide rollout.


Depa is supporting the venture through its RD and i fund to address any regulatory constraints and to develop a robust business model that fosters this vital public-private partnership, ultimately transforming the city's approach to urban mobility.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy