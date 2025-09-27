Bangkok Launches 'Smart Parking' Plan to Boost Revenue and Ease Traffic Chaos

Thailand’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have formally teamed up to roll out a "Parking Sharing" model, a major smart-city initiative aimed at tackling the city’s endemic traffic and parking congestion.

The scheme, built on an existing Smart Parking pilot, is already generating higher revenue and greater convenience by cutting financial leakage.

Full implementation is projected to boost BMA's annual income by over 30 million baht while dramatically improving the experience for the public.

The Parking Sharing model is fundamentally designed to aggregate vacant spots from private companies and government agencies onto a central digital platform.

This innovative approach maximises the utility of existing urban parking facilities without incurring the cost and time of new infrastructure development.

The BMA's initial Smart Parking project, which laid the groundwork for this expansion, used two key technologies: the Cloud Parking POS (a portable device for on-street parking fee collection) and an AI-powered Ticketless Parking System that uses cameras to read number plates and automate entry and exit at multi-storey car parks.