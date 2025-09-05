BMA to open covered walkway on South Sathorn, linking two stations by 2025

The latest update on the project revealed that work on the covered walkway along South Sathorn Road is progressing as planned.
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the site on September 3 to inspect the progress, confirming that this is a flagship project aimed at improving the quality of life for city residents in line with BMA’s smart city goals.
Connecting seamlessly, answering the needs of pedestrians
This covered walkway will connect the Lumpini MRT station to the Chong Nonsi Skywalk, spanning more than 1.6 kilometres. Located in a busy area, it will serve both office workers and residents of nearby condominiums.
The walkway will shield pedestrians from the elements, making it more convenient to travel without concern for sun or rain, in line with BMA’s vision for a walkable city.
It is expected that the roofing and lighting systems will be completed by September 2025. After that, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) will install underground power ducts, along with further upgrades to the sidewalks, ensuring they meet standards for safe and convenient use by the end of the year.
BMA’s commitment to improving pedestrian infrastructure for a better walkable city
In addition to the covered walkway on South Sathorn, BMA has ongoing plans to enhance pedestrian pathways in various areas, aiming to make Bangkok more walkable. This includes upgrading the quality of sidewalks, installing underground power systems for better urban aesthetics, and adding facilities for the elderly and disabled.
Though the exact number of projects and completion dates remain unspecified, BMA continues to develop infrastructure that ensures safer and more comfortable travel for all.
The covered walkway project on South Sathorn is a key milestone in BMA’s smart city development, focused on creating infrastructure that meets the real needs of the public.
The BMA is committed to completing this project on schedule, with plans to use it as a model for future urban developments.