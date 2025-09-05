BMA to open covered walkway on South Sathorn, linking two stations by 2025

Connecting seamlessly, answering the needs of pedestrians

This covered walkway will connect the Lumpini MRT station to the Chong Nonsi Skywalk, spanning more than 1.6 kilometres. Located in a busy area, it will serve both office workers and residents of nearby condominiums.

The walkway will shield pedestrians from the elements, making it more convenient to travel without concern for sun or rain, in line with BMA’s vision for a walkable city.

It is expected that the roofing and lighting systems will be completed by September 2025. After that, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) will install underground power ducts, along with further upgrades to the sidewalks, ensuring they meet standards for safe and convenient use by the end of the year.