BMA accelerates Khlong Samsen revitalisation, linking to Ratchawithi Skywalk

The project aims to develop and enhance the canal's surroundings along a 4.3-kilometre stretch, from the mouth of the Chao Phraya River to the Victory Monument, and to connect it to the ongoing construction of the Ratchawithi Skywalk, creating a seamless transport network that enhances both mobility and quality of life for Bangkok residents.
From a historical route to revitalisation in a modern city
Khlong Samsen dates back to the Ayutthaya period and was originally an important route for transporting goods and linking to Bangkok by water.
After the founding of the new capital during the reign of King Rama I, the canal continued to play a significant role in commerce, trade, and residential life. The areas along the canal became home to many temples and religious sites, such as Wat Bot (Samsen), which has long been a community hub.
Over time, however, Khlong Samsen's importance declined due to urban expansion and the rise of land-based transportation systems, causing the canal to fall into neglect. The current revitalisation project aims to "revive Khlong Samsen" and restore it as a vital artery of the city once again.
Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, BMA spokesman, revealed the project to improve the canal's landscape, stretching from the mouth of the Chao Phraya River to the Victory Monument. The project will connect with the Ratchawithi Skywalk currently under construction.
Master plan for development with 4 pilot projects
The landscape improvement of Khlong Samsen is being carried out by the City Planning and Urban Development Department, under the vision of "reviving Khlong Samsen, expanding its historical base to create opportunities for travel and tourism, and establishing a model canal ecosystem."
The project is divided into four pilot projects:
"Ratchawithi Skywalk" – An infrastructure project connecting the city
The Ratchawithi Skywalk is one of Bangkok’s key infrastructure projects, designed to link the Victory Monument, a central transport hub, with hospitals, educational institutions, and key commercial districts along Ratchawithi Road.
This elevated pedestrian network will provide greater convenience for the public, reduce car usage, and promote walking and public transport. When integrated with the Khlong Samsen revitalisation project, it will provide both land and water transport connections in a cohesive manner.
A participatory city – Designing for everyone
A standout feature of this project is not only the construction of infrastructure but the involvement of the public in the design process.
BMA held workshops and hired consultants to survey and design, allowing residents to contribute their ideas, issues, and needs, reflecting the true lifestyles of the city's people.
The resulting designs are not just physical architecture but urban plans that cater to the diverse needs of its people.
The future of Khlong Samsen
This revitalisation of Khlong Samsen is more than just a landscape improvement project. It marks an important step in breathing new life into a historical waterway, creating public spaces that connect the past with the present, boosting local economies, and enhancing the quality of life for Bangkok’s citizens.
At the same time, it reflects the city's vision for sustainability through environmental management, ecosystems, and nature-friendly transport solutions.
In the future, Khlong Samsen will not just be a historic waterway; it will transform into a "model canal," vibrant once again in the heart of Bangkok.