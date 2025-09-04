BMA accelerates Khlong Samsen revitalisation, linking to Ratchawithi Skywalk

Master plan for development with 4 pilot projects

The landscape improvement of Khlong Samsen is being carried out by the City Planning and Urban Development Department, under the vision of "reviving Khlong Samsen, expanding its historical base to create opportunities for travel and tourism, and establishing a model canal ecosystem."

The project is divided into four pilot projects:

Developing the mouth of Khlong Samsen – Enhancing the gateway to the canal and Chao Phraya River



Improving the landscape and activity area at Wat Bot (Samsen) – Reclaiming public space to the community and culture



Constructing a pedestrian path and bridge linking Phayathai Pirom and Phayathai Palace – Creating a new route for tourism and relaxation



Revamping the canal area near Victory Monument – Connecting with the Ratchawithi Skywalk project to enhance transport accessibility



"Ratchawithi Skywalk" – An infrastructure project connecting the city

The Ratchawithi Skywalk is one of Bangkok’s key infrastructure projects, designed to link the Victory Monument, a central transport hub, with hospitals, educational institutions, and key commercial districts along Ratchawithi Road.

This elevated pedestrian network will provide greater convenience for the public, reduce car usage, and promote walking and public transport. When integrated with the Khlong Samsen revitalisation project, it will provide both land and water transport connections in a cohesive manner.

A participatory city – Designing for everyone

A standout feature of this project is not only the construction of infrastructure but the involvement of the public in the design process.

BMA held workshops and hired consultants to survey and design, allowing residents to contribute their ideas, issues, and needs, reflecting the true lifestyles of the city's people.

The resulting designs are not just physical architecture but urban plans that cater to the diverse needs of its people.

The future of Khlong Samsen

This revitalisation of Khlong Samsen is more than just a landscape improvement project. It marks an important step in breathing new life into a historical waterway, creating public spaces that connect the past with the present, boosting local economies, and enhancing the quality of life for Bangkok’s citizens.

At the same time, it reflects the city's vision for sustainability through environmental management, ecosystems, and nature-friendly transport solutions.

In the future, Khlong Samsen will not just be a historic waterway; it will transform into a "model canal," vibrant once again in the heart of Bangkok.