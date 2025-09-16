Victory Monument set for biggest revamp in 20 years, says BMA

Two highlights reshaping Victory Monument

This historic renovation focuses on solving problems and boosting efficiency in two main areas:

1. Linking every island and route: skywalks and walkways for urban life

The project will build skywalks and connecting walkways around all four islands surrounding Victory Monument, seamlessly linking to the Ratchawithi skywalk.

This pedestrian corridor connects to eight major hospitals, from Victory Monument to the Tuek Chai intersection, allowing people to walk safely and continuously across the city’s medical hub.

2. Redesigning bus stops: reducing congestion and improving flow

To ease traffic jams and end double-parking, the BMA has introduced a new system for bus stops, guided by three principles:

Dispersed stops: Reducing the clustering of buses in a single location.



Destination-based grouping: Organising bus stops by zones so passengers can easily find the right stop for their route.



Categorised stopping: Terminal routes: allocated to the main central bays. Passing routes: diverted to peripheral islands.



Aekvarunyoo stressed that Victory Monument remains one of Bangkok’s most vital transit nodes, particularly for bus and public transport users.

“This development is designed around the actual behaviour of commuters — improving bus stop access, expanding pedestrian areas, and completing a full ring of skywalks for smooth, safe and convenient transfers,” he said.

He added that good urban design not only makes Bangkok more liveable for everyone but also strengthens a sustainable culture of public transport.

The Victory Monument redevelopment, therefore, is more than just a physical facelift — it lays the foundation for improving the city’s quality of life and advancing Bangkok towards a truly ‘Car Free Everyday’ future.