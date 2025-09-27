Chadchart confirms restoration of Samsen Road by October 8, outlines reinforcement plans

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Saturday inspected progress on the collapsed section of Samsen Road in front of Vajira Hospital in Dusit District, which began sinking on September 24.

Chadchart reported that overnight, 110 cubic metres of concrete were poured, with an additional 120 cubic metres placed over the damaged sections today, bringing the total for filling the tunnel openings to 1,105 cubic metres. Concrete works are currently paused, while electric pumps with a capacity of 25 cubic metres per second have been installed. Light rainfall last night meant the pumps were not needed, although heavy rain is forecast for September 28, he said.

“Next steps, as discussed with engineers, include reinforcing the area beneath the metro station using sprayed concrete to stabilise the soil, followed by sand and cement fill, then crushed stone to strengthen the surface before restoring the road. The plan remains to reopen traffic on October 8,” said Chadchart.

He added that all utility connections—including water pipes, drainage, and communication lines—will be completed to avoid reopening the road in the future. Reinforcement of the Samsen Police Station’s foundations and piles will occur simultaneously to stabilise the building. Vehicles parked there will remain until the structure is fully secure.

The governor emphasised that overall progress is on track and thanked MRTA staff and foreign experts for their work on the subway, which has reassured the public. He added that this incident serves as a lesson for inspections on the southern Purple Line and western Orange Line. The governor also thanked the Prime Minister for visiting the site, boosting morale among the teams.