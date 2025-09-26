Vajira Hospital reopens fully, MRTA pushes on with Samsen Road repair

Thienchai Wongsuwan, director of the Dusit district office, gave an update on the Samsen Road subsidence in Bangkok, noting that the hospital and Samsen Police Station had coordinated with relevant agencies to manage traffic in the area.
With Samsen Road still closed, patients and visitors are now being directed via Sangkhalok Road, which has been opened for two-way traffic. He acknowledged some difficulties caused by misunderstanding among road users, particularly motorcyclists parking illegally, but said overall traffic remained manageable.
Utilities in the area, including water and electricity, have returned to normal, although water pressure may be low in some spots, he added. Internet connections are also back in service. The district office has urged affected residents to register for assistance in line with official regulations.
Kajpajon Udomthammaphakdi, governor of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), said remedial work began on Thursday with sandbags and concrete poured to seal underground voids. The first concrete layers have already been set, and the process will continue until Sunday.
From September 29, MRTA and its contractor will begin backfilling with 5,000–6,000 cubic metres of sand, a process expected to take five to seven days, followed by two to three days of resurfacing.
“We confirm Samsen Road will reopen within the planned timeframe, though continuous rain remains a risk factor,” Kajpajon said, noting that water pumps had been prepared with the Dusit district office and the Bangkok Drainage and Sewerage Department.
Anusaeng Jitsomkasem, director of Vajira Hospital, said outpatient appointments numbered 2,100 on Friday, with 1,500 patients attending. Inpatient services were restored with 720 beds, while the emergency department reopened at 2pm on Thursday to cover four surrounding districts.
Special clinics will open later on Friday, with dialysis and surgeries already resumed, including about 20 operations carried out during the day.
On Monday September 29, the hospital expects around 3,000 outpatients and has encouraged visitors to use public transport to ease congestion in the area.