Vajira Hospital reopens fully, MRTA pushes on with Samsen Road repair

Thienchai Wongsuwan, director of the Dusit district office, gave an update on the Samsen Road subsidence in Bangkok, noting that the hospital and Samsen Police Station had coordinated with relevant agencies to manage traffic in the area.

With Samsen Road still closed, patients and visitors are now being directed via Sangkhalok Road, which has been opened for two-way traffic. He acknowledged some difficulties caused by misunderstanding among road users, particularly motorcyclists parking illegally, but said overall traffic remained manageable.

Utilities in the area, including water and electricity, have returned to normal, although water pressure may be low in some spots, he added. Internet connections are also back in service. The district office has urged affected residents to register for assistance in line with official regulations.