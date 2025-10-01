BTS Surasak-Bangkok Christian Skywalk opens ahead of schedule, easing Sathorn traffic

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced on Wednesday that the pedestrian skywalk connecting BTS Surasak Station (S5) to the crossing near Bangkok Christian College in Sathorn District has officially opened today at 7 AM.
The 110-metre elevated walkway promotes the use of public transport, enhances transit efficiency, and provides commuters with a safe and convenient route for transferring between modes of travel, said Aekvaranyoo Amrapala, BMA spokesperson.
The skywalk is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on North Sathorn Road, particularly during morning rush hours when students and parents frequently cross Pramuan Road. By using the elevated walkway, pedestrians can travel safely, reduce accidents, ease traffic, and encourage greater use of public transport.
The project was originally planned to take 210 days, from July 7, 2025 to February 1, 2026, but it was completed 121 days ahead of schedule, the spokesperson confirmed.