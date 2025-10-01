BTS Surasak-Bangkok Christian Skywalk opens ahead of schedule, easing Sathorn traffic

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced on Wednesday that the pedestrian skywalk connecting BTS Surasak Station (S5) to the crossing near Bangkok Christian College in Sathorn District has officially opened today at 7 AM.

The 110-metre elevated walkway promotes the use of public transport, enhances transit efficiency, and provides commuters with a safe and convenient route for transferring between modes of travel, said Aekvaranyoo Amrapala, BMA spokesperson.