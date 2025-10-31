Bangkok Cracks Down on Diesel Smoke with Stricter New Limit

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2025

BMA halves permitted exhaust opacity to 20% from November 2025; violators face hefty fines and an immediate 30-day vehicle ban to combat PM2.5

  • Bangkok is reducing the maximum permitted diesel exhaust smoke opacity from the current 30% to a new, stricter limit of 20%.
  • The new regulation will be enforced starting November 1, 2025, to combat PM2.5 fine dust pollution from vehicles.
  • Drivers violating the new 20% limit will face penalties including a maximum fine of 4,000 Baht and an immediate 30-day vehicle ban.

 

BMA halves permitted exhaust opacity to 20% from November 2025; violators face hefty fines and an immediate 30-day vehicle ban to combat PM2.5.

 

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is set to enforce a major tightening of air quality regulations, announcing that diesel vehicles will be subject to a dramatically lower exhaust smoke limit starting 1 November 2025.

 

The new standard, formalised in the Royal Gazette, will see the permissible opacity of diesel vehicle exhaust smoke drop to no more than 20%, a significant reduction from the current limit of 30%.

 

The BMA’s Environment Department stated the measure is a crucial step to control pollution from motor vehicles, which remains a primary contributor to air quality problems, particularly for older, pre-Euro 5 engines.

 

The goal is to aggressively reduce PM2.5 fine dust particles created by inefficient engine combustion.

 

 

Bangkok Cracks Down on Diesel Smoke with Stricter New Limit Bangkok Cracks Down on Diesel Smoke with Stricter New Limit

 

Drivers and owners whose vehicles are found to be emitting smoke exceeding the new 20% threshold will face immediate legal penalties:

 

Temporary Ban: Vehicles caught violating the standard will receive a ‘Temporary Ban on Use’ sticker. Owners must rectify the issue within 30 days under the National Environmental Quality Promotion and Maintenance Act B.E. 2535 (1992).

Fines: Offenders are also liable for a maximum fine of 4,000 Baht under the Land Traffic Act B.E. 2522 (1979).

Immediate Seizure: Any vehicle that is re-inspected and found to be in continued violation of the rule or has failed to rectify the issue will be issued an immediate 30-day prohibition of use.
 

 

Bangkok Cracks Down on Diesel Smoke with Stricter New Limit

 


BMA’s 5 Tips for Cleaner Diesel Engines

To help motorists comply with the new rules and reduce air pollution, the BMA Environment Department has offered five simple maintenance tips:

 

Fuel System: Inspect and correctly calibrate the fuel injectors and injection timing.

Exhaust: Clean out any carbon or residue within the exhaust pipe.

Oil: Change the engine oil and oil filter according to the prescribed maintenance schedule.

Air Filter: Clean or replace the air filter element.

Engine Health: Ensure the engine is regularly serviced and maintained in optimum working condition.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy