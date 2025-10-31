Bangkok Cracks Down on Diesel Smoke with Stricter New Limit

BMA halves permitted exhaust opacity to 20% from November 2025; violators face hefty fines and an immediate 30-day vehicle ban to combat PM2.5.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is set to enforce a major tightening of air quality regulations, announcing that diesel vehicles will be subject to a dramatically lower exhaust smoke limit starting 1 November 2025.

The new standard, formalised in the Royal Gazette, will see the permissible opacity of diesel vehicle exhaust smoke drop to no more than 20%, a significant reduction from the current limit of 30%.

The BMA’s Environment Department stated the measure is a crucial step to control pollution from motor vehicles, which remains a primary contributor to air quality problems, particularly for older, pre-Euro 5 engines.

The goal is to aggressively reduce PM2.5 fine dust particles created by inefficient engine combustion.