Bangkok extends Songkran water gun recycling as crowds top 3 million

Bangkok is keeping its Songkran plastic water gun recycling campaign running until April 19, even as the capital wraps up one of its busiest festival periods in recent years, with more than 3.14 million people joining celebrations across the city from April 10 to 14.

Bangkok officials said the city had expanded collection points for plastic water guns from three to nine locations, while also tightening safety and crowd-management measures for the closing stretch of the Songkran festival.

Pornphrom Vikitsreth, adviser to the Bangkok governor and the city’s chief sustainability officer, said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is inviting the public to help cut plastic waste by bringing in water guns of all kinds, whether old, new or no longer in use, for recycling.

The collected plastic will be processed into naphtha for use as a raw material in producing plastic resin, which can then be developed into new products such as chairs, storage containers, plant pots, clothing fibres and other plastic components. The initiative is being supported by SCG Chemicals, or SCGC.