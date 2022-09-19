Sino-Thai digital cooperation 'to play key role in sustainable development'
Digital cooperation with China would lead to sustainable development of the two countries, Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said on Friday.
He was speaking in a pre-recorded video message that was played during the opening ceremony of the 5th China-Asean Information Harbour Forum in Nanning, the capital of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in southern China on Friday.
In the video message, Chaiwut congratulated the organisers for holding the event, which he said would be a venue for exchanging information on digital technologies as well as a venue for cooperation between China and Asean nations on technologies and digital economy developments.
Chaiwut said Thailand was steering towards a digital economy with its policies and the 20-year national development plan for creating digital infrastructure and digital safety for the public.
He added the the development plans would transform Thailand into a digital economy with sustainability.
“I would like to hereby stress that digital economy cooperation between Thailand and China would be a new driving force for sustainable development of the two countries,” Chaiwut said.
On Saturday, Chaiwut also sent a video message to participate in the opening ceremony of the China-Asean Silk Road e-Commerce Forum 2022, which was the 19th China-Asean Trade Fair, also in Nanning.
In his video message, Chaiwut said the application of digital technologies had helped Thailand survive the Covid-19 pandemic.
He also pledged cooperation with other Asean nations and China to develop a good digital ecosystem that would help Asean and China benefit from sustainable e-commerce trade in the future.