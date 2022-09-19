Sino-Thai digital cooperation 'to play key role in sustainable development'

In the video message, Chaiwut congratulated the organisers for holding the event, which he said would be a venue for exchanging information on digital technologies as well as a venue for cooperation between China and Asean nations on technologies and digital economy developments.

Chaiwut said Thailand was steering towards a digital economy with its policies and the 20-year national development plan for creating digital infrastructure and digital safety for the public.

He added the the development plans would transform Thailand into a digital economy with sustainability.