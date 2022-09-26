Thai exports maintain growth momentum in August
Thailand’s exports in August expanded by 7.5 per cent year on year to 861.16 billion baht, the Commerce Ministry reported on Monday.
Meanwhile, trade value in the first eight months rose 11 per cent from the same period last year to 6.63 trillion baht.
In August, however, Thai export of agricultural products dropped 10.3 per cent to 77.08 billion baht.
The export of agro-industrial and industrial products expanded by 27.6 per cent and 9.9 per cent to 71.01 billion baht and 680.47 billion baht, respectively.
The Commerce Ministry expected Thailand's exports to gain positive sentiment, especially the demand for foods which is expected to rise in the remainder of this year despite rising food prices.
"In addition, the weakening baht in response to many trade partner countries' move to raise their policy interest rate also has helped Thailand maintain export competitiveness," the ministry added.