Songkhla touted as southern Thailand’s hub for medical tourism, MICE activities
Thailand’s southern province of Songkhla should be considered for its potential as a medical and wellness hub as well as a MICE destination, Prince of Songkhla University (PSU) president said.
PSU chief Niwat Keawpradub said on Monday that the province has all the resources necessary to hold MICE (meetings, incentive travel, conventions, exhibitions) activities as well as provide the latest medical services.
He said promoting Songkhla as a medical hub would also go hand in hand with the government’s policy to boost medical tourism.
“Songkhla is fully prepared with top medical supplies and equipment and has some of the best government and private hospitals,” he said.
Niwat added that boosting Songkhla’s potential as a MICE as well as medical and wellness hub will also contribute to the country’s economy.
He pointed out that Songkhla’s potential was proven by the 300 million baht revenue generated at the “Healthy Living & Innovation Expo 2022” held in Hat Yai from September 8 to 11.
“This reflects the success achieved by the government and private sector in promoting Thailand as an international medical hub,” he said.
The expo was organised by PSU, Medical Science Research and Innovation Institute, and the Songkhla Convention and Exhibition Bureau.