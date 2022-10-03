Cross-border trade, rice deals with China on new DFT chief’s agenda

Ronnarong Phoolpipat, who was recently appointed as DFT director-general, said on Monday that the agency’s most important agenda is to boost cross-border trade, as its value rose to 1.15 trillion baht in the first eight months of 2022, rising 3.18 per cent year on year.

“Cross-border export rose slightly at 0.11 per cent to 682.84 billion baht, while imports rose 7.98 per cent to 471.02 billion baht. In August, Thailand ran a trade surplus of 211.82 billion baht,” he said.

Ronnarong, who previously oversaw the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, said a weakened baht and recovering Myanmar and Laos economies were the main factors boosting cross-border trade this year. The rising demand for energy alone has expanded Thailand’s exports to Myanmar and Laos by 100 and 115 per cent year on year respectively.