Despite recovery trajectory, Thailand’s economy expected to face challenges next year, experts tell seminar

They expressed their opinions during the "Thailand Economic Outlook 2023" event hosted by Krungthep Turakij newspaper on Tuesday in Bankgok to commemorate its 36th anniversary.

The dialogue began with a keynote speech from Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, who stated that despite the global economic slowdown and high volatility in the financial market, Thailand's economy is gradually recovering due to a strong rebound in the tourism industry and domestic consumption.

However, he noted that high inflation and the US central bank's monetary policy were still factors that Thailand needed to monitor closely.

He also defended the BOT's monetary policy, claiming that it is on the right track because Thai economic conditions differ from those of other countries, hence Thailand did not need to adopt the same measures.



"Thailand's economy requires a smooth takeoff rather than a smooth landing," said Settaput.

Jon Penrice, president Asia Pacific of Dow Chemical Company, pointed out the possible strategies for the new world order in the coming year and beyond.

He predicted that volatility and uncertainty would become a normal part of doing business, so companies and agencies must be much more alert and resilient in the short term while still focusing on their long-term vision.

"None of the events are predictable," he explained. "In this new world order, companies should focus on four key strategies: customer centricity, resilience and agility, a disciplined financial approach, and diversification."

He warned businesses to brace themselves for several headwinds in 2023, such as the European energy crisis, the ongoing war in Ukraine, China's slowdown, rising global inflation, and currency depreciation.