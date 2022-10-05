Cabinet approves three extra holidays for Bangkok during Apec Summit to ease traffic woes
The Cabinet on Wednesday declared three extra holidays for Bangkok and surrounding provinces in the middle of next month to reduce traffic congestion during the Apec Economic Leaders' Meeting.
The Cabinet announced November 16-18 will be extra holidays for government agencies in Bangkok and suburban areas, to create a five-day long weekend with the hope that Bangkok residents would leave the capital during the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum.
Thailand, the host of Apec Summit 2022, announced that the meeting of leaders will take place on November 18-19 in Bangkok.
Government spokespersons said that the Cabinet wanted to reduce traffic congestion in Bangkok during the Apec Summit to ensure that participants of the meeting could conveniently reach the venue. The move also was aimed at providing protection to the economic leaders.
However, the Cabinet ordered government agencies that have to provide public services, such as hospitals, courts and banks, to consider whether to remain open.